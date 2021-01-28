It was feast or famine for the Madison Southern Eagles (3-5) last week as the team played road games at Somerset (71-47 loss) and Harrison County (78-47 win) and a home game versus North Laurel (82-58 loss).
The Eagles struggled mightily against Somerset, in a game that Coach Austin Newton said was an attention-getter.
“Somerset beat us soundly, and it was a huge wake-up call for us,” Newton said.
Trent DeVries led Southern with 15 points, while Zach Hudson recorded a double-double (10 points, 10 rebounds) in the loss. Jay Rose added seven points.
Southern bounced back the next day by hammering Harrison County. DeVries and Brett Erslan each scored 17 in the win. Jayden Adams added 16, while Rose recorded a double-double (11 points and 10 rebounds). Hudson added eight points in the win.
On Tuesday, Southern tangled with one of the top teams in the state in undefeated North Laurel. Hudson lead the Eagles with 15 points and nine rebounds. Rose added 12 points, while DeVries finished with 10.
Overall, Newton said the team has experienced some early season bumps but feels the Eagles are on the cusp of putting it together.
“We are trending in the right direction, even though our record would not indicate that,” he said.
Lady Eagles stumble against Mercer
Mercer County snapped the Madison Southern Lady Eagles’ 4-game win streak with a 75-40 win.
Samantha Cornelison led Southern with a 17-point effort. Lacie Parks added seven points, while Reece Estep finished with five points and five rebounds.
Through eight games, Cornelison is averaging 18.1 points a game. She sits just 213 points shy of the school record of 2,133.
Barring Covid-19 cancellations, Southern has 17 regular-season games remaining, plus at least one 44th District Tournament game.
Cornelison needs to average 12.5 points a game to eclipse the record.
On top of the loss, The Lady Eagles (6-2) have dealt with the distractions of having games canceled due to Covid-19.
Coach Josh Curtis said the team has remained healthy, and knows this season will be filled with potential change to the schedule, often on a moment’s notice.
“They know what to expect,” he said. “I know it has to take a toll on the girls when they wake up and don’t know if they will be playing or not that night. We have a veteran group that has shown great maturity and has taken the mindset of taking it day-by-day, and being appreciative of every opportunity we have to play this season.”
