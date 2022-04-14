The Madison Southern Eagles have won four of their last five ballgames, including a 7-4 win over Montgomery County on April 8 in the Popeye’s Chicken Classic at George Rogers Clark. Ingram Parker went 3-for-4 at the plate, with a double and an RBI. Corey Causey also went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Hayden Cain knocked in two runs on a 1-for-2 effort at the plate. Caleb Cobb also had an RBI. Zach Morgeson picked up the win on 1.1 innings of work while striking out two. Southern is 5-6 on the season.
The Berea Pirates last played on March 28 in a 13-4 loss to Garrard County. As of the story deadline, statistics from that game have not been posted to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s website (khsaa.org). Berea is 3-3 on the season.
The Southern and Berea softball teams were quiet last week, with Southern falling to LaFayette 15-0 on Monday, April 4. Stats from that game were not posted to khsaa.org before the deadline. According to khsaa.org, Berea’s softball team has not played a game in the early portion of the season. Southern’s record stands at 1-6 on the year.
