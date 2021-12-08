The Madison Southern Eagles opened the first week of the 2021-2022 basketball season by going 2-1.
The Eagles defeated Danville Christian (67-49) and Casey County (59-36) before falling to Woodford County (54-46) in the BGO Classic held at Lexington Christian Academy.
Jay Rose has led the Eagles’ charge by averaging 17.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. Brett Erslan has averaged 12.7 points and 5.3 rebounds, while Zach Hudson has dropped in an average of 11 points a contest.
Rose and Hudson each dumped in 22 points in the win over Danville Christian. Erslan’s 17 points paced the Eagles in the win over Casey County. He also led Southern with 15 points in the loss to Woodford County.
Lady Eagles split two games
The Madison Southern Lady Eagles opened their season with a pair of road games. The Lady Eagles (1-1) knocked off East Jessamine 55-34, but fell to Whitley County, 43-41.
Reece Estep averaged 13.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game, while Hadley French is averaging 10.5 points per game. Estep scored 16 and grabbed 10 rebounds in the win over East Jessamine, while French added 13 points. Tara Wooten added 12 points in the loss to Whitley County.
Lady Pirates topple Central
The Berea Lady Pirates (1-0) opened the season with a hard fought 55-51 win over Madison Central.
Madison Howell led Berea with 18 points, while Alexis Newman finished with 13.
Mati Stepp also scored in double figures, finishing with 12 points.
• The Berea boys were forced to forfeit their first three games because of COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.