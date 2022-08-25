By Mike Moore
For The Citizen
Mark Payne’s Madison Southern Eagles gave Southwestern a scare Friday night, but in the end, the Warriors made key plays in the fourth quarter to escape with a 27-19 win.
From the outset, Madison Southern controlled the game’s tempo against Southwestern as the Eagles jumped to a 19-6 halftime lead. Unfortunately for the Eagles, the proverbial gas tank hit “E” in the fourth quarter as the Warriors put up 21 unanswered points to pull out the win.
“Our kids came out very motivated,” the first-year coach said. “They really have a chip on their shoulder to prove to everyone that they’re not the same team from a year ago, and we’re not. However, it’s tough when you’re playing a lot of guys both ways, and right now, we have several going both ways. So, we ran out of gas in the second half. But I’m very proud of my guys. We fought for 48 minutes down to the last whistle.”
Southern opened the game by pounding the ball at Southwestern using Stephen Whitehead. Whitehead found the endzone twice in the first quarter on runs of 1 and 5 years to give Southern a 13-0 lead.
In the second quarter, Southwestern marched inside the Eagles’ 5-yard line but was turned away as Southern’s defense forced a fumble in the endzone. From there, Southern went 80 yards, highlighted by a 10-yard run on a fake punt by Cade Sullivan to keep the drive alive. A few plays later, Jayshaun Ethridge took a wide receiver screen 56-yards to put the Eagles up 19-0 midway through the second quarter.
Just before the half, Southwestern’s Tanner Wright scored to cut the lead to 19-6 at the break. Wright added three more rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter to cap the Warriors’ comeback.
Whitehead led Southern with 76 yards on 18 carries. Ethridge finished with 137 yards on five catches, while quarterback Ethan Woods finished with 162 yards and a score. Whitehead also recorded 12 tackles, six solo, while Lukas Mullins added six stops, and five solo on defense.
Southern returns to action Friday night when they travel to George Rogers Clark for a 7:30 p.m. game in Winchester.
• The Berea Pirates fell short in its season-opening game on the road at Harlan in the First Priority Bowl. Harlan scored a late touchdown to secure the win. Yamil Cruz powered the Pirates with a pair of scoring runs, while Koty Roberts caught a touchdown from quarterback Jayson Coburn.
Coach Frank Parks said the Pirates played well in spurts, but in the end, the inexperience along the offensive line showed.
“We played well in spots offensively and defensively,” Parks said. “We had a great opportunity to win, driving down into their territory at the end of the game, but we made some costly mistakes.”
Berea (0-1) returns to action Friday at 7:30 p.m. when they travel to Nicholas County.
Prep Soccer
The Madison Southern boys soccer team (3-1) won two games last week, knocking off Danville, 5-2, and North Laurel, 8-1. Avery Davidson scored three times against Danville, while Hayden Jakubowski added a goal. Cam Hechemy added three assists in the win. The Eagles kept up their winning ways against the Jaguars as seven players found the net. Hayden Shepard scored twice, while Garrett Wickersham, Ahmad Lahamer, Landon Sipple, Lemmer, Hachemy, and Davidson added a goal.
• The Madison Southern Lady Eagles (4-1) picked up three wins last week, knocking off Berea (10-0), Lincoln County (2-0) and Model (1-0).
Southern got a pair of goals each from Tehya Darst and Carlie Hechmy in the win over Berea. Avyn Willis, Mallory Robinson, Mallory Duerson, Ashlee Pisula, Riley Green and Claire Cress each added a goal in the win. Darst and Duerson each scored a goal against Lincoln County.
• The Berea Pirates soccer team (1-3) dropped games to North Laurel (3-1) and Franklin County (2-0) last week. Canon Cummins scored Berea’s lone goal against North Laurel.
• The Berea Lady Pirates fell to 1-4 on the season after dropping games to Madison Southern (10-0) and Model (4-0).
Prep Volleyball
The Madison Southern volleyball team (1-0) knocked off East Jessamine, winning 3 games to 2 last week. Julia Bingham finished the match with 19 kills and eight digs. Breanna Dawes had 22 digs, while Jordyn Walker added 13 assists and 11 digs. Abby McMullin finished with 10 digs, while Regan Burns finished with 14 assists and 7 digs.
• The Berea Pirates (1-2) upended Menifee County, winning 3-0, before losing to Madison Central, 3-0. Stats from those contests were not posted to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Website before the deadline.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.