The Madison Southern Eagles improved to 3-2 on the season with a 35-6 victory over the West Jessamine Colts.
The Eagles’ defense intercepted four Colt passes, with Jonah Farnstrom picking off a pair, while Mitchell Mills and Cameron Holbrook each added a theft. Southern was led offensively by quarterback Cole Carpenter’s two touchdown passes and 119 passing.
Holbrook also added a touchdown on the ground, as did Juan Rodriguez and Stephen Whitehead.
Walt Smith caught six passes for 68 yards and a score. JayShaun Ethridge added another 33 yards in receiving and a touchdown.
Next up for Madison Southern is a road game against undefeated (5-0) Boyle County Friday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Pirates grounded by Eminence
The Berea Pirates football team is still seeking its first win after a 49-18 loss to Eminence.
Quarterback Jayson Coburn threw for 181 yards and a pair of scores. He also added 16 yards rushing and another touchdown.
Clayton Martinez caught eight passes for 101 yards and a touchdown. Yamil Cruz also hauled in a touchdown on 79 yards receiving. Defensively, Joe Collins and Rey Alejandro finished with a sack each; Cruz added an interception.
Prep Soccer
Eagles capture District fall in Region
The Madison Southern boys’ soccer team defeated Madison Central, 1-0, to capture the 44th District Championship.
Pierce Meeks recorded the goal, while keeper Austin Shepherd recorded the shutout in the net.
The team fell, 2-1, in the first round of the 11th Region Tournament to Frederick Douglass. Jase Duerson scored Southern’s lone goal, off an assist from Meeks. The Eagles finished the 2020 season with an 11-3-1 record.
Lady Eagles runners up in District, lose in region
The Madison Southern girls’ soccer team’s quest for 44th District golf came up short in a 2-1 loss to Model. Kayleigh Moberly scored the Lady Eagles’ lone goal.
Southern also fell in the first round of the 11th Region Tournament in a 5-0 loss to Henry Clay.
The Lady Eagles finished the season with a 6-5-1 mark.
