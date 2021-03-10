Madison Southern
The Madison Southern Eagles were without much of their “A” team over the weekend as several younger players rose to the occasion during the Lee’s Famous Recipe Holiday Classic.
On Friday, the youthful Eagles got spirited efforts from the “Covid Unit,” as Coach Austin Newton called them in a 77-45 loss to Pike County Central.
“I think it was a very good thing for our program for these younger guys to see how we operate,” Newton said. “We also had some guys that have been strictly playing JV step up and give us some great minutes.”
Kyle Linville paced Southern with 18 points, while Grant Holbrook finished with 10. Jackson Chambers grabbed seven rebounds, while scoring four points.
The next night, the Eagles (10-10) fared better in a 62-45 win over Garrard County.
Linville led the Eagles with 23 points, while Casen Nobbe tossed in 13. Kenton Webb added 11 in the win. Chambers recorded 10 rebounds, while scoring four points.
The March 9 game versus Tates Creek was canceled, and that means the Eagles won’t play again until the first round of the 44th District Tournament against Berea on March 16 at 8 p.m.
Lady Eagles
The Madison Southern Lady Eagles had little trouble in dispatching Nicholas County, winning 62-29.
Samantha Cornelison led Southern (15-6) with 18 points. Hadley French added 15 in the win. Macie Daniels contributed nine points in the winning effort, while Reece Estep finished with seven rebounds to go along with four points.
The Lady Eagles earned an 11-point win over Spring Valley (Huntington, W.Va.) as Lacie Parks paced the Southern attack in the 65-54 victory.
Cornelison added 12 points, while Macie Daniels finished with 10. Estep added 12 rebounds and eight points in the win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.