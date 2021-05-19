baseball logo

The Madison Southern baseball team fell to 5-17 on the year with losses to Lincoln County (16-13) and Danville (16-1) last week.

Against Lincoln County, Caleb Cobb went 3-for-4 with three runs scored. Kaden Carrwhite also went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Cannon Percy went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs; he also crossed home plate three times. Zach Morgenson added three RBIs in the loss.

Parker Ingram scored Southern’s lone run against Danville on a 1-for-2 effort at the plate.

The Berea Pirates (2-13) dropped back-to-back games against Jackson County (6-5) and Garrard County (15-1) last week. Statistics for those games were not available on the Kentucky High School Athletic Association website. Through 13 games, Yamil Cruz leads the Pirates with a .320 batting average. Ty Thompson is second with a .308 average.

 

Softball

 

The Madison Southern Lady Eagles have put together three straight wins to even its record at 12-12. The Lady Eagles won a doubleheader against North Laurel, winning 7-4 in game one and 7-5 in the second game.

Samantha Cornelison went a combined 6-for-8, including a home run, at the plate to pace Southern.

Tessa Juett picked up the win in the first game by allowing one earned run, while striking out 14. She also went 2-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs.

In game two against North Laurel, Alysa McAfee went 1-for-2 with two RBIs. Sage Jackson picked up the win, allowing three earned runs and striking out eight. She also added two RBIs on a 1-for-2 effort at the plate.

The Berea Lady Pirates (6-5) split a pair of games last week, falling to Rockcastle County (11-1) and topping Williamsburg (19-9). 

Against Williamsburg, Alexis Newman went 4-for-5 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Emily Mayard also went 4-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs.

MacKenzie Howell finished the game going 3-for-5 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Taelor Alexander picked up the win, while Deidra Caudill earned a save.

 

