Miscues cost Madison Southern in a 21-15 loss to Pulaski County Saturday afternoon. The Eagles held the Maroons to less than 100 yards in offense, but costly turnovers doomed Southern. Making his first start of the year, Cole Carpenter threw for 113 yards. Walt Smith ran for 101 yards and a score and caught seven balls for 65 yards. The Eagles will play Collins Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The Berea Pirates fell to Sayre Spartans, 42-6 Friday night. Berea’s Jayson Coburn threw for 122 yards, and one score. The Pirates (0-2) wasn’t able to get its running game going, being held to 43 yards on 21 carries. Berea will try to get into the win column Friday night when the Harlan Green Dragons come to town at 7:30 p.m.
Pirates top Garrard County, 4-1
The Berea boys soccer team improved to 1-4 on the year as they picked up a win over Garrard County, 4-1. John Paul Wideman recorded two goals, while Peyton Jones and Cannon Cummins each added one goal. Overall, the Pirates went 1-2 last week.
The Berea Lady Pirates are still in search for its first win of the season as Berea went 0-3 on the week. Madison Southern, Model and Southwestern blanked the Lady Pirates last week.
Southern boys, girls off to hot starts
The Madison Southern boys soccer team went 1-1 on the week, leaving its record at 4-2 on the year. The Eagles defeated South Laurel, 1-0, with Andrew Mayo scoring the lone goal. Southern lost to cross-county rival Madison Central, 1-0, in overtime.
The Madison Southern Lady Eagles improved to 3-1 on the year with a 1-0 win over Berea. Avyn Willis scored the lone goal for the Lady Eagles off an assist from Keyara Savia.
Lady Pirates sweep Barbourville
The Berea Pirates volleyball team improved to 5-2 on the season with a pair of wins over Barbourville (3-0 and 3-0). Sophia Dobbins recorded a combined 26 kills and 14 digs against the Lady Tigers. Faith Dennis added 50 assists over the two matches.
Lady Eagles out to 6-1 start
The Madison Southern’s quick start to the season continued last week as the Lady Eagles defeated Madison Central, 3-1, and Lincoln County, 2-1. Against Central, Autumn Griffith recorded 44 digs, while Kyla Atkins added 23 assists and 18 digs. Breanna Daves finished with 14 digs versus Lincoln County.
The Lady Eagles also knocked off George Rogers Clark, 2-0.
