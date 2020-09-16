Clinton County’s passing attack proved to be too much for Berea as the Pirates lost, 48-14, in its season and home opener last Friday night. The Bulldogs rolled up 357 yards through the air, including six touchdowns.
The lone bright spot for the Pirates was Jaiden Cunningham who rushed for 143 yards, including a 72-yard scoring run in the second quarter. Coach Tony DeGregorio said defensively, the Pirates must continue to work.
“We will work with our young guys on pass coverage,” he said. Offensively, the coach said better conditioning and timing is key to Berea’s success in 2020. Next up for
Berea is a road game against Sayre Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
• The Berea Pirates boys soccer team got off to a 0-2-1 start. The team fell to Madison Southern, 10-1 in the season opener. The squad rebounded to earn a 2-2 tie versus Bourbon County. In that game, John Paul Wideman and Cannon Cummings each scored a goal. The Pirates fell to Frankfort, 6-0, in the first round of the All A Classic.
• The Madison Southern Eagles are off to a 2-1 start to their season. The Eagles pounded Berea, 10-1 in the opening game for both teas. Andrew Mayo scored three goals, while Parker Coyle and Jase Duerson each scored twice. The Eagles lost to Lexington Catholic, 1-0, before rebounding to knock off Southwestern, 1-0. Garrett Wickersham scored Southern’s goal against the Warriors.
Girls Soccer
• The Berea Lady Pirates dropped two, and earned a tie to open up its 2020 season. Berea lost to Estill County, 2-0, and Lincoln County, 3-0, before earning a 1-1 tie against Lexington Christian Academy in the All A Classic. Hannah Davis scored Berea’s lone goal against LCA.
• The Madison Southern Lady Eagles jumped out to a 2-1 start on 2020. Southern knocked off Lincoln County and Model by identical scores of 2-1. The Model game was decided in a shootout. Abby Shaffer and Mallory Robinson each scored goals against Lincoln County. Ashlee Pisula tallied a goal against Model. LaFayette blanked the Lady Eagles, 7-0.
Volleyball
• The Berea Lady Pirates opened the 2020 volleyball season by picking up wins Garrard County and Model, but suffered a loss to Trinity Christian, sandwiched in between. Sophia Dobbins recorded 17 kills in the two wins, and added eight digs against Model. Taelor Alexander added 18 digs in the two victories.
• The Madison Southern Lady Eagles are off to another hot start to the season, going 3-1 in the first week of play. Southern defeated Scott County, East Jessamine and Mercer County, and fell to Great Crossing. Avery St. John recorded 36 kills in the four games. Autumn Griffith added 76 digs in four contests.
