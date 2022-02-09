It was the Jay Rose show Monday night as Madison Southern (15-9) ripped Model, 83-43. Rose scored 48 points – a school record – in the win. Rose also finished with seven rebounds. Brett Erslan added 15 rebounds and four points in the win. Earlier in the week, the Eagles were stymied by Lincoln County, falling 50-36. Braden Hudson scored 11 points to lead Southern. Nate Turner added nine points and six rebounds.
Pirates drop three games
The Berea Pirates (4-18) dropped three games last week, falling to Bluegrass United (80-67), Adair County (81-55) and Wellspring Guardians (88-81 in overtime). Statistics for those games were not posted to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association website prior to deadline.
Lady Eagles pick up two wins
The Madison Southern Lady Eagles improved their record to 16-9 with wins over Whitfield Academy (47-42) and Frankfort (73-41). Hadley French led the Lady Eagles with 13 points against Whitfield, while Ashlan Estep added 12 points. The Lady Eagles had four players finish in double digits against Frankfort with French leading the way with 15 points. Estep added 12, while Morgan Flannery and Macie Daniels each finished with 11.
Lady Pirates roll past Lincoln, Bourbon
The Berea Lady Pirates (20-3) picked up wins over Lincoln County (34-29) and Bourbon County (58-20) last week. Chesney Lovins led Berea with 11 points and seven rebounds against Lincoln County, while Abigail Beard added nine points and six rebounds. Lovins finished with 13 points against Bourbon County. Beard finished the Bourbon game with 11 points, while Sophie Brewer finished with nine points.
