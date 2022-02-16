Madison Southern’s Jay Rose averaged 30.5 points a contest last week as the Eagles (16-10) defeated Western Hills (69-62) and lost to South Laurel (71-52) last week. Rose scored 33 points against South Laurel and 28 points against Western Hills. For the season, Rose is averaging 21.2 points a game. Nate Turner added 15 points against Western Hills, while Casen Nobbe finished with 12 points.
Berea tops Estill County
The Berea Pirates picked up their fifth win of the year with a 69-63 win over Estill County. Berea (5-19) fell to Model, 71-65. Stats from those games were not posted to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association website prior to deadline.
Berea girls drop two
The Berea Lady Pirates found the road a bit bumpy last week as they lost to Scott County (64-45) and Mercer County (62-37). Chesney Lovins led Berea (20-6) against Scott County by recording 10 points and 10 rebounds. Sophie Brewer added eight points in the loss. Lovins again led Berea against Mercer County with 16 points and nine rebounds. Mati Stepp added eight points.
Flannery, French pace Lady Eagles
The duo of Morgan Flannery and Hadley French paced the Madison Southern Lady Eagles (18-10) to a pair of victories, knocking off Bryan Station (48-41) and Estill County (45-42). Flannery led Southern with 15 points against Bryan Station, while French finished with 12. The pair scored 16 each in the win over Estill County. (Mike Moore)
