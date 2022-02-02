The Madison Southern Eagles went 1-3 on the week, falling to North Laurel (94-64) and Garrard County (60-54), while defeating Somerset (76-45). Jay Rose paced the Eagles (13-8) in the North Laurel loss with 25 points and five rebounds. Braden Hudson added 23 points.
Rose led the Eagles with 33 points in the loss to Garrard County. Against Somerset, Hudson recorded a double-double, finishing with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Brett Erslan also recorded a double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Rose added 13 points, while Nate Turner finished with 11.
• The Berea Pirates (4-15) dropped an 86-54 decision to Rockcastle County last week.
Trenton Wilson led the Pirates with 10 points. Cameron Pickett and Shawn Kiett both finished with eight points in the loss.
• The Berea Lady Pirates state All ‘A’ appearance lasted one game as they fell to Owensboro Catholic, 39-33. Madison Howell led Berea with 12 points and seven rebounds. Chesney Lovins finished with eight points and nine rebounds. Berea rebounded nicely against Madison Southern, winning 44-28. Alexis Newman led the Lady Pirates (17-3) with 13 points. Lovins added eight points and eight rebounds, while Maddy King and Howell each finished with six points. Isis Rodger added eight rebounds in the win.
• It was a tough week for the Madison Southern Lady Eagles as they fell to Tates Creek, 38-33, and Berea, 44-28.
Macie Daniels and Hadley French led Southern (13-9) against Tates Creek, as both players scored eight points. French also added eight rebounds. Daniels also led Southern against Berea with 12 points. French added eight points in the loss.
