Softball

The Madison Southern Lady Eagles hosted Lafayette on Saturday, falling 4-1 in the 11th Region Tournament.

Southern’s lone run came courtesy of Ashlan Estep whose RBI plated Samantha Cornelison. Estep went 1-for-2 at the plate with the RBI. Cornelison accounted for Southern’s other hit, a double, as she went 1-for-3 at the plate.

The Lady Eagles end the 2021 season with a 20-13 record, including a perfect 4-0 mark against 44th District teams and an 8-5 record against 11th Region foes.

Jessa Juett led the team at the plate in 2021, batting .434 with 8 home runs and 22 RBIs. She also had 8 doubles. Cornelison finished the season with a .410 batting average that featured 11 doubles, 4 home runs and 25 RBIs.

Sage Jackson ended the year by batting .310, including 8 home runs, 8 doubles and 26 RBIs.

Juett and Jackson also led Southern in pitching. Juett finished the season with an 11-10 mark, recording 222 strike outs and an earned run average of 1.07 in 124.2 innings of work. Jackson went 9-2, while finishing with 116 strikeouts in 75.1 innings pitched. She finished with an ERA of 2.42.

Baseball

The Madison Southern Eagles’ season came to an end at Lafayette Saturday with a 10-0 loss in the 11th Region Tournament.

Southern finishes the season with a 7-23 record, including a 3-9 record against region foes and a 2-2 record against 44th District competition.

Cannon Peercy led the Eagles at the plate in 2021 by batting .395 with 2 home runs, 8 double and 20 RBIs. Corey Causey finished the season with a .380 batting average with 2 home runs, 7 doubles and 19 RBIs.

Parker Ingram finished the season by batting .355, with 5 doubles and 12 RBIs. Kaden Carrwhite ended the year with a .338 batting average with 9 doubles and 16 RBIs.

