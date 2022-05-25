The Berea Pirates punched their ticket to the 11th Region Tournament with a 6-5 win over Model in the first round of the 44th District Tournament. Ty Thompson led the Pirates with a 3-for-5 effort at the plate, accounting for three RBIs. Tommy Banderman went 1-for-2 against Model with an RBI. Cameron Thompson picked up with win, going 8 innings and striking out 10. In the 44th District title game, Berea fell to Madison Central, 10-0. In Monday’s 11th Region opening round match up against Sayre, Berea lost, 10-0. The Pirates finished the season with a 9-15 mark. Stats from the Central and Model game were not posted to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association website prior to deadline.
• The Madison Southern Eagles saw their 2022 season end with a 6-1 loss to Madison Central in the first round of the 44th District Tournament. Zach Hudson went 2-for-4 with a double, while Zach Morgeson went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Southern finished the season with a 12-16 record.
• The Berea Lady Pirates fell to Model Monday night in the first round of the 44th District Tournament, 18-2. The Madison Southern Lady Eagles’ season ended with a 15-0 loss to Madison Central. Stats from those games were not immediately available on khsaa.org. Berea finishes the 2022 season with a 2-9 record, while Southern saw its season end with a 4-24 mark.
