The Madison Southern Eagles dropped a 21-13 decision to Collins Friday night.
On offense, the duo of Walt Smith and Cameron Holbrook led the way. Smith passed for 98 yards and added another 74 yards on the ground.
Holbrook rushed for 47 yards, including two scores. Defensively, the trio of Levi Benton, Clay Bunch and Xavier Strothman each finished with six tackles.
The Eagles will try for their first win of the year when it hosts East Jessamine Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
Pirates fall to Sayre
The Berea Pirates continue to look for their first win of the 2020 season after falling to Harlan, 22-20 last Friday night.
Jayson Coburn passed for 165 yards and a score, while Jaiden Cunningham pounded out 192 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
Jayden Smith also added 98 yards receiving and a score. Defensively, Connor Gilbert and Tanner Hayden both finished with five tackles. Graham Robinson added an interception.
The Pirates will host Adair County Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Soccer
The Berea boys soccer team fell to 1-5-1 after falling to Danville, 4-1. John Paul Wideman scored Berea’s lone goal of the game.
The Berea Lady Pirates are still in search for its first win of the season as Berea went 0-2 on the week.
The Lady Pirates (0-9-1) were shut out by Somerset (1-0) and Bluegrass United (2-0)
• The Madison Southern boys soccer team went 2-0-1 on the week with victories over Boyle County and Pulaski County and a tie against Montgomery County. In the 7-1 win over Boyle County, Pierce Meeks recorded three goals.
Ru Lemmer added two goals, while Hayden Jakubowski and Parker Coyle each finished with a single goal.
Against Pulaski County, Meeks again recorded three goals.
The other three goals were courtesy of Chase Hechemy, Jase Duerson and Coyle. In the 1-1 tie against Montgomery County, Hechemy scored the lone goal.
The Madison Southern Lady Eagles went 1-1 on the week. The Lady Eagles (4-2) picked up a 2-0 win over Pulaski County, but fell 3-2 to Madison Central. Against Pulaski, Abby Sheffer and Mallory Robinson each added a goal.
Keeper Claire Cress recorded 40 saves. Against Central, Sheffer and Robinson were responsible for both of Southern’s goals.
Volleyball
The Berea Pirates volleyball team improved to 6-2 on the season with a 3-0 win over Burgin. Sophia Dobbins added 13 kills and 8 digs in the win. Faith Dennis finished with 20 assists and 8 digs, while Kayley Harrison finished with 8 service aces. The Lady Pirates match versus Estill County was cancelled.
• It wasn’t easy, but Madison Southern outlasted Lexington Christian Academy, 3-2. Autumn Griffith finished with 30 assists and 8 aces.
Avery St. John added 12 kills and 10 digs, while Kyla Atkins finished with 11 kills, 22 assists and 12 digs.
The Lady Eagles’ match against Lexington Catholic was cancelled.
