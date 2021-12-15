The Madison Southern Eagles picked up two more early-season wins to push its record to 4-1. Southern stormed past Montgomery County, 83-50, behind a strong effort from Brett Erslan, who finished with 28 points and 11 rebounds. Braden Hudson finished with 10 points in the contest. Southern shot 35.3 percent (6-for-17) from three-point land in that game. A few nights later, Southern knocked off Rockcastle County, 67-57, in a game played at Berea College. Hudson paced Southern with 19 points while Jay Rose knocked in 16 points. Nate Turner added 14 points, while Erslan finished with 11 rebounds and eight points. On the season, Erslan is averaging 7.6 rebounds per game.
Lady Eagles fly past Harrison, Central
The Madison Southern Lady Eagles (4-1) knocked off Harrison County (38-23) and Madison Central (40-32) last week. Southern’s Hadley French led Southern with 12 points in the victory over Harrison County. Macie Daniels added seven points and 10 rebounds, while Morgan Flannery finished with seven points. Reece Estep owned the boards by grabbing 11 rebounds. Two nights later, Southern got 12-point efforts from French and Flannery as they got past Central. Estep added another nine rebounds and is averaging nine boards a game.
Pirates drop two road games
Last week, the Berea Pirates dropped a pair of road games, falling to Barbourville (85-59) and Estill County (75-50). The Pirates (0-5) were paced by Quenton Morgan’s 16-point effort against Barbourville. Shawn Klett added 13 points in the loss. Trenton Wilson finished with 11 points and seven rebounds. The Pirates shot 27.3 (3-for-11) from behind the arc and struggled at the foul line, going 14-for-26 (53.8 percent).
Against Estill County, Berea got 25-points from Wilson on a night where he knocked down 10-of21 shots (47.6 percent), including four three-pointers.
Lady Pirates improve to 4-0
The Berea Lady Pirates continued its hot start to the season with a 74-37 win over Estill County and a 61-46 victory over Breathitt County. Madison Howell led Berea (4-0) over Estill with an 18-point effort. Isis Rodgers finished with 12 points and five rebounds, while MacKenzie Howell finished with 10 points and eight rebounds. Maddy King scored 10 points in the win. Against Breathitt, Howell scored 19 points, while Alexis Newman added eight points. King also finished with eight points.
