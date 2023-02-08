The Berea Pirates fell to Lee County (71-62) and Somerset (64-55) last week. Cameron Puckett led Berea (8-17) against Lee County with 24 points. Cannon Cummins added 12 points, while Finely Blevins finished with 11. In the loss to Somerset, Puckett led the way with 21 points. Tommy Banderman added 11 points, while Blevins finished with 10.
• The Madison Southern Eagles dropped back-to-back game, falling to Rockcastle County (82-78) at Berea College, and to Pikeville (85-75). Jay Rose led Southern (16-9) with 19 points against Rockcastle. Casen Nobbe finished with 15 points, while Brett Erlsan added 11 points. Zach Hudson chipped in 11 points in the loss. Against Pikeville, Rose scored 30 points, while Braden Hudson added 20. Avery Davidson finished with 13 points.
• The Berea Lady Pirates split a pair of games last week. Berea (15-9) outlasted Sayre, 56-54, in three overtimes. Berea then lost to Whitley County, 47-39. Maddy King led Berea in the win over Sayre with 20 points. Sophie Brewer added 17 points, while Lauren Stepp finished with 10 points. Abigail Beard finished with seven points and 10 rebounds. Brewer led Berea with 10 points in the loss to Whitley County. King finished with nine points.
• The Madison Southern Lady Eagles topped Lafayette, 67-66, in overtime last week. Bella Moberly led Southern (14-11) with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Hadley French and Laci Sandlin finished with 16 points. Southern fell to Rockcastle County, 60-40. French led Southern with 13 points in the loss. Sandlin added nine points.
