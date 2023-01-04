By Mike Moore
While most of us took it easy during the holidays, area hoops teams hit the holiday tournament trail with varying results.
The Madison Southern Eagles traveled to Daytona, Fla., to participate in the Mainland Christmas Shootout. The Eagles (8-5) went 2-1 in the tourney, knocking off Ridge Community (Davenport, Fla.) 71-68 and Vero Beach, Fla., 58-54 before falling to Deerfield Beach, Fla., 89-51.
Through 13 games, Jay Rose is leading Southern with 22.7 points per game (ppg) average while pulling down 9.2 rebounds per game (rpg). Zach Hudson is averaging 14.1 ppg, with 5.7 rpg. Braden Hudson is also averaging double figures in scoring with 11.4 ppg to go along with 5.5 rpg. Casen Nobbe is averaging 7.5 ppg.
• The Berea Pirates (5-10) went 1-2 during the Dan Schwartz Classic. In the first game, the Pirates fell to Bath County (56-28) before rebounding to knock off Elliott County (67-33). Berea closed out the tournament with a loss to Bishop Brossart (64-38).
Cameron Puckett is Berea’s leading scorer through 15 games with a 18.6 ppg average. Liam Brewer is second with a 8.4 ppg average, followed by Cannon Cummins’ 7.7 ppg average and 5.7 rpg. Finely Blevins has a 7.2 ppg average.
• The Berea Lady Pirates went 1-2 in the Berea Holiday Classic. Berea (8-3) knocked off Clay County, 40-38, before falling to Bishop Broussart (55-39) and Jackson County (56-36).
Abigail Beard is pacing Berea with a 12.8 ppg average through 11 games. Sophie Brewer has averaged 8.9 ppg., while Maddy King and Lauren Stepp have a 7.1 ppg and 6.2 ppg average, respectively.
• The Madison Southern Lady Eagles (8-6) traveled to Daytona, Fla., to play in the Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic. Southern went 1-2 in the tournament, falling to Cambridge (Milton, Ga.), 54-35, and Perry, Ohio, 53-39 and upending Prestonsburg, 58-30.
Hadley French (11.5 ppg) is Southern’s leading scorer through 14 games. Laci Sandlin is averaging 9.6 ppg., while Bella Moberly is adding 9.1 ppg and 6.5 rpg. Tara Wooten is averaging 7.2 ppg.
