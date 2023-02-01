The Berea Lady Pirates rebounded from a first-round loss at the state All-A tournament to knock off Madison Southern (55-54) and Lexington Catholic (33-31).
Sophie Brewer led the Lady Pirates (14-7) against Southern (13-9) with 15 points. Maddy King and Abigail Beard both finished with 13 points in the win.
Hadley French’s 22 points led Southern. Bella Moberly finished with 19 points and eight rebounds.
Beard led Berea against Lexington Catholic with 13 points, while Brewer added 10 points to go along with 10 rebounds.
Last Wednesday, Berea fell to Owen County (30-25) in the State All-A tournament held at Eastern Kentucky’s McBrayer Arena. Beard led Berea with 10 points, while Lauren Stepp finished with eight.
• Madison Southern picked up a tough 78-69 win over the Boyle County Rebels last week.
The Eagles (15-7) were led by a monster effort from Zach Hudson, who finished with 33 points and 17 rebounds. Jay Rose finished with 19 points and nine boards, while Brett Erslan added 12 points.
The Berea Pirates also picked up a win last week, knocking off Rose Hill Christian Academy 82-50. Stats from that game were not posted to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association website before the story deadline.
