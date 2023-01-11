The Madison Southern Eagles opened the 2023 calendar year with three straight wins (East Jessamine, 99-84, Model, 79-48, and Thomas Nelson, 99-34). Brett Erslan left the Eagles (11-5) against East Jessamine with 25 points and seven rebounds. Braden Hudson added 20 points and nine rebounds. Jay Rose poured in19 points, Ashton Hazelwood with 12 points, and Avery Davidson finished with 11 and eight rebounds.
Zach Hudson led Southern against Model with 23 points and eight rebounds. Rose finished with 15, while Erslan pumped 13 points and 10 rebounds. Braden Hudson finished with 11 points and eight rebounds.
Rose paced Southern against Thomas Nelson with 27 points. Braden Hudson had 15 points, while Zach Hudson finished with 13 points. Erslan and Zach Adams finished with 10 points.
• The Berea Pirates (6-12) went 1-3 to start the new year. Berea knocked off Wellsprings (Home School) 60-41 before falling to Buckhorn (60-57) and Lexington Christian Academy (79-25). Cameron Puckett led Berea with 13 points against Wellsprings. Cannon Cummins and Finely Blevins finished with 12 points, while Tommy Banderman added 10 points and eight rebounds.
Stats from the other two games were not posted to the Kentucky High School Athletics Association website before the story deadline.
• The Madison Southern Lady Eagles split a pair of games to begin the new year. The Lady Eagles (9-7) knocked off Campbell County, 56-49, before falling to Danville Christian, 62-57.
Hadley French finished with 19 points against Campbell County, while Bella Moberly added eight and seven rebounds. Laci Sandlin added eight points, and Ashlan Estep finished with seven points. Stats from the Danville Christian game were not posted to khsaa.org before the story deadline.
• The Berea Lady Pirates (9-4) opened the new year with a victory over Breathitt County, 48-36, and a loss to Lincoln County, 47-27. Abigail Beard paced Berea against Lincoln County with 10 points. Maddy King and Mandy Newman both finished six points.
Sophie Brewer’s 13 points paced the Lady Pirates in the victory over Breathitt County. King added 11 points, while Beard finished with 10 points.
