The high school baseball and softball seasons got underway for many schools across Kentucky over the last few weeks, including Berea and Madison Southern.
• The Madison Southern Eagles opened the season with a 1-5 mark, with the lone win against Western Hills (15-8). Zach Hudson has led the Eagles at the plate through six games. Hudson is batting .500 (9-18). Corey Causey leads the Eagles with five RBIs while batting at a .368 clip. Kaden Carrwhite and Cameron Peercy have each added four RBIs. Mason Himes has recorded eight strikeouts on the mound for Southern.
• The Berea Pirates earned two victories over Buckhorn (6-2 and 18-2) and a 3-2 win over Jackson County. The Pirates have fallen to Lincoln County (3-2), Frankfort (6-3) and Garrard County (13-4). Billy Strife packed Berea in the 6-2 win over Buckhorn by going 3-for-3 at the plate with a pair of RBIs. His plate efforts netted one double and one triple. Jayson Coburn knocked in a run, while Koty Roberts added two RBIs. Strife also recorded five strikeouts in 2.1 innings of work. Statistics from the other games have not been posted to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association website as of Tuesday morning.
• The Madison Southern Eagles began the 2022 season with a road win over Paul Laurence Dunbar (10-6). They have followed that up with a pair of defeats in the Brynlee Bigelow Memorial Tournament in Somerset, falling to Pulaski County (12-11) and Somerset (7-0). Goss Kayley led Southern in the win over Dunbar by going 4-for-4 with a home run, a double, and three RBIs. Abby Dees went 2-for-5 with two RBIs. Goss remained perfect at the plate against Pulaski County, going 2-for-2 with two home runs and three RBIs. Jada Carter added two RBIs in a 2-for-2 effort, including a triple. Katelyn Bolin went 1-for-2 with two RBIs, while Lydia Grinstead added two RBIs. Bella Strunk has pitched 12 innings in the three games, allowing seven earned runs while striking out 14 batters. Kayley has recorded five innings of work in the circle, allowing one earned run while striking out three batters.
• The Berea Lady Pirates have yet to play a game as their season is set the being Friday, April 1, at West Jessamine High School.
