By Mike Moore
For The Citizen
Another high school sports season is in the books as the baseball, and softball teams from Berea and Madison Southern closed out their respective seasons.
And while there were more losses than wins, that doesn’t mean the season was without bright spots for both schools, and both schools boast several players who should return next year.
The Berea baseball team ended its season with a 9-15 record. Junior Billy Strife led the team at the plate with a .435 batting average with 24 RBIs. He also picked up four wins on the mound while striking out 41 batters. Sophomore Cameron Thompson also shined at the plate with a .368 batting average with 15 RBIs. He led the pitching staff with a 2.78 earned run average.
The Lady Pirate softball team finished the 2022 campaign with a 2-9 record. But a solid foundation was laid with the likes of Junior Taylor Johnson, who ended the season with a .393 batting average with 12 RBIs. Sophomore MaKenzie Strong garnered 28.1 innings from the circle while recording 28 strikeouts.
The Madison Southern baseball team finished with a 12-16 record. The Eagles should return a bevy of talent in 2023. Sophomore Zach Hudson shined at the plate, finishing the season with a .425 batting average with five doubles and four triples.
He also had 19 stolen bases. Sophomore Caleb Cobb ended with a .390 batting average with 24 RBIs and two home runs.
Sophomore Zach Morgeson worked 41.1 innings and finished the season with a 4-6 record on the mound. Sophomore Braden Hudson finished with 30 strikeouts, while Zach Hudson finished with a 2-3 record while leading the team with 36 strikeouts in 29.2 innings pitched.
The youth was served for the Lady Eagles as they found 2022 a tough go, finishing with a 4-24 record. They were led by freshman Ashlan Estep who ended with a .390 batting average and 12 stolen bases. Freshman Crystal Cook finished with a .371 batting average with 16 RBIs and three homeruns, while junior Jada Carter ended with a .364 batting average.
Freshman Goss Kayley added three homeruns in 2022.
Freshman Bella Strunk worked 79 innings in the circle while striking out 46 batters. Fellow freshmen Kennedy Alcorn and Kayley worked 37.1 and 22.1 innings, respectively.
Again, while the wins did not outnumber the losses, both schools’ teams have established an excellent foundation to build from and have much to look forward to in 2023.
