The Madison Southern Eagles won one and lost one last week, pushing their record to 13-14. The Eagles knocked off Frankfort, 11-7, at East Jessamine High School in Nicholasville in the Errin Thomas Classic. Trey Helton ended the game with a pair of doubles and two RBIs. Zach Hudson also finished with two RBIs and one double. Carson Livers knocked in two runs, while Hayden Baugh and Caleb Cobb finished with one RBI. Zach Morgeson pitched four innings, allowing one hit and zero earned runs.
The Eagles dropped at 7-2 to George Rogers Clark later in the week. Stats from that game were not posted to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association website before the story deadline.
The Berea Pirates (7-14) dropped two games to Casey County (12-5) and Western Hills (9-2) last week. Stats from those games were not immediately available on khsaa.org.
The Madison Southern Lady Eagles (13-18) dropped two games this past week. Alexis Keener had three hits in a 5-3 loss to Wolf County, while Taylor Reeves finished with two hits and an RBI. Lydia Grinstead and Katelyn Bolin also finished with an RBI. Southern also dropped a 9-2 decision to Montgomery County. Stats from that game were not immediately available on khsaa.org.
The Berea Lady Pirates (3-15) went 0-2 on the week, falling to Nicholas County, 16-1, and Lynn Camp, 13-3. In the Nicholas County game, Berea had a hit and an RBI from Addison Shouse, while Asiya Carver and Makenzie Strong collected a hit each. Kadence Bertotto went 3-for-3 against Lynn Camp while collecting an RBI. She also stole two bases in the game. Shouse added an RBI in the loss.
