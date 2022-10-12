The Madison Southern Eagles captured the 44th District soccer title with a 2-1 win over Madison Central last week. Avery Davidson scored Southern’s two goals, while Korben Kimble recorded four saves. Southern’s trip to the 11th Region was short-lived as the Eagles fell to Lexington Catholic, 2-1. Hayden Jakubowski scored Southern’s lone goal. Kimble also recorded five saves in the match. Southern ends its 2022 season with a 16-4 record.
• The Madison Southern Lady Eagles knocked off Madison Central, 1-0, to lay claim to the 44th District Championship. Ashlee Pisula scored the match’s lone goal while keeper Claire Cress recorded 17 saves. The Lady Eagles (10-6-1) also won its opening round match in the 11th Region with a 3-2 win over Franklin County. Stats from that match were not posted to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association website before deadline. The Lady Eagles will face Lexington Catholic Thursday night at 8 p.m. in the second round of the region tournament. The match will be played at Dunbar High School in Lexington.
• The Berea Lady Pirates were on the short end of a 3-0 decision to Bourbon County. Taylor Johnson recorded 24 assists and 11 digs in the loss. The Lady Pirates (7-12) also got 29 digs from Page Johnson and 28 digs from Trinity Hannon.
• The Madison Southern Lady Eagles fell to Sayre, 3-0. The Lady Eagles (10-17) were paced by Julia Bingham’s 11 digs. Breanna Dawes finished with 10 digs, while Reagan Burns had 12 assists.
• The Madison Southern Eagles (2-6) were shutout by Woodford County, 36-0 last Friday. The Eagles were led defensively by Juan Rodriguez’s 10 tackles. Preston Williams recorded nine tackles. Mitchell Mills recovered a fumble. Southern will look to rebound this Friday night when it hosts West Jessamine at 7:30 p.m.
• The Berea Pirates (2-5) were downed by Kentucky County Day last Friday night, 33-9. Stats from that game were not posted to the khsaa.org before press time. The Pirates will host Eminence Friday night at 7:30 p.m. (Mike Moore)
