The Madison Southern Eagles (2-5, 1-1) picked up a 7th District win last Friday with a 28-7 victory at East Jessamine last week.
The Eagles turned to their ground game as Stephen Whitehead pounded out 110 yards on 20 carries, including three touchdown runs. Rocky Whitehead added a rushing touchdown to go along with 25 yards. Quarterback Cole Carpenter finished with 97 yards passing, while Walt Smith was his top receiver, finishing with 38 yards. Smith also added 33 yards on the ground and came up with a defensive interception. The Eagles’ defense limited the Jaguars to 164 yards total offense. Southern will host Woodford County (6-0) Friday at 7:30 p.m.
• The Berea Pirates enjoyed a bye last week. Berea (3-3) will host Kentucky County Day (5-1) Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Volleyball
• The Berea Lady Pirates (18-8) picked up a pair of wins last week, knocking off Carroll County (3-1) and Burgin (3-0). Berea’s Sophia Dobbins finished with 14 kills, 21 digs and six service aces against Carroll County. Taylor Johnson added 17 assists and four aces, while Morgan Short finished with five aces. Dobbins once again led Berea with 10 kills and 16 digs and six aces against Burgin. Johnson finished with 21 assists, while Trinity Hannon added five digs and five aces in the win.
• The Madison Southern Lady Eagles (15-6) picked up four wins last week in the Capital City Classic. The Lady Eagles knocked off Lexington Christian Academy (2-0), Boyle County (2-0), Nelson County (2-1) and Boyle County for a second time (2-1). Kyla Atkins led Southern with a combined 46 assists over the four-game stretch. Kara Combs finished with 43 assists during the stretch.
Ally Skidmore finished with 32 digs.
Prep Soccer
• The Berea Pirates 2021 soccer season came to an end with a 10-0 loss to Madison Central in the 44th District Tournament. Berea (6-11-2) also dropped their final two games of the regular season (Lincoln County, 1-0, and Southwestern, (3-0).
• The Madison Southern Eagles (10-5-2) ended the regular season on a high note by knocking off South Laurel, 6-0.
Cam Hechemy and Ru Lemmer each finished with a pair of goals. Parker Coyle and Micah Whitaker also added goals in the win. Goalkeeper Austin Shepherd finished with three saves. Southern played Model in the first round of the 44th District Tournament Tuesday night, but results from that game were not available by the deadline.
• The Madison Southern Lady Eagles (10-5) knocked off the Berea Lady Pirates (4-11) in the first round of the 44th District Tournament. Southern’s Mallory Duerson scored twice, while Ashlee Pisula, Ayvn Willis and Mallory Robinson added goals in the win.
Southern will face the winner of the Madison Central-Model game for the district championship Thursday night.
