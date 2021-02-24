Berea-based high school squads returned to the basketball courts following a prolonged weather related deep freeze over the past week and a half.
The Madison Southern Eagles needed overtime and a 35-point effort from Trent DeVries to pick up a hard fought road win at Great Crossing last Saturday night.
Brett Erslan recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, while Blake Simpson and Zach Hudson added six points each. Jayden Adams chimed in with five points, while Michael Bannister and Walt Smith finished the scoring with three and two points, respectively.
The win moved Southern’s record to 6-7 on the season.
• The Madison Southern Lady Eagles saw their five-game win streak snapped Saturday at Great Crossing in an 83-44 defeat.
Two nights later, the Lady Eagles (11-4) fell 61-52 at home to Rowan County.
Reece Estep led Southern against Great Crossing with 10 points. Samantha Cornelison finished with eight points, while Macie Daniels added seven points.
Morgan Flannery and Lacie Parks each finished with five points. Bella Moberly and Tara Wooten finished both finished with three-point efforts. Jada Carter (2 points) and Hadley French (1 point) rounded out the scoring.
Wooten led Southern versus Rowan County with 15 points. Cornelison added 14 points in seven rebounds in the loss.
Parks finished with seven points, while Flannery ended the game with six points. Estep finished with four points, followed by Hadley and Moberly, who both finished with two points. Daniels and Carter wrapped up the scoring with one point each.
• The Berea Lady Pirates were on the short end of a 58-55 score at Great Crossing Monday.
Madison Howell paced Berea (6-4) with 17 points. Alexis Newman added 12 points, while Mati Stepp finished with eight.
Chesney Lovins also added eight points, and 10 rebounds in the contest. Maddy King added four points, while MacKenzie Howell tossed in two point and seven rebounds.
Abigail Beard also added two points in the game. Isis Rodgers and Lauren Stepp each finished with one point.
