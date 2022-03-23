The Madison Southern Lady Eagles have owned the 44th District for the past three years. And if they are to win their fourth straight district title, they will need a group of talented freshmen to lead the way.
“We lost seven starters off last year’s team,” first-year Coach Zaus Carter said. “We’re very young. We have 15 freshmen. All my pitching will be freshmen, as I have three freshmen pitchers. We are returning some older kids, but they’re older kids who do not have a lot of varsity time.”
In the pitching circle, Carter will look for the freshman trio of Belle Strunk, Kayley Goss and Kennedy Alcorn.
“It’s been a work in progress as far as settling on a starter,” Carter said. “Some days are good, and other days are a work in progress as far as pitch location.”
The Lady Eagles (20-13 in 2021) have some experience returning in the field in Macie Hill, Ashlan Estep, Jada Carter, and Katelyn Bolin.
“We did pick up a junior transfer, Crystal Cooke, who will be a big asset to the team,” Carter said.
“She’s athletic, and she will bring needed experience to the team.”
Though they are young, Carter said the team expects to continue the tradition laid down by prior Lady Eagle teams.
“We want to continue the winning tradition that has been set the past few years,” he said.
“The girls said they want to win the district and advance to the region, and I think it is realistic for us if they buy-in.”
To that end, the Lady Eagles have been putting in the work, and hopefully, by the end of the season, the team should start seeing dividends.
Lady Pirates
Sizing up his team, Berea Lady Pirates Coach David Alexander did not sugarcoat his pitching situation heading into the 2022 campaign.
“Pitching is going to be challenging,” he said.
That’s because the player he expected to fill the slot is out for the season after injuring her knee during the basketball season.
“Our main pitcher, Madison Howell, tore her ACL during basketball season,” Alexander said. “So, she missed the last part of her basketball season as a senior and she’s going to miss her entire senior season in softball. I really hate that for her.”
Because of the injury, Alexander is rapidly working out several players to assume the pitching duties, including Kadence Bertotto.
“She’s coming on strong, and I’ve been impressed by her,” the coach said. “I also have a couple of beginners who have never pitched before, so I’m working with a few of my girls, but there is a lot of pressure.”
While pitching will be a work in progress, Alexander said fielding and hitting should be sound.
“We’re going to be a strong fielding team and have good bats, as always,” he said.
“We’re very fortunate in all the years I’ve coached. I’ve always had good hitting and fielding teams.”
Alexander will turn to Sadie Hill in the leadoff spot for much of the season.
“Sadie Hall has been leadoff for me for years,” he said. “She’s an extremely smart baserunner and she has a good eye for the ball. She’s one of the most coachable kids I’ve ever had.”
Aside from Hall, Alexander said there are also a couple of other players he feels comfortable in the leadoff spot, should the need arise.
Team unity has been a hallmark of Berea softball (6-11 in 2021), and Alexander doesn’t expect that to change.
“I don’t like individuality on the field,” he said. “It’s team first. Our team has bought into it. Every day, after practice, when they break it down, they don’t say, ‘Lady Pirates.’ They say ‘Family.’ We have a close-knit team.”
