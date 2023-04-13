Spring break has come and gone, and the local high school baseball and softball teams played a few games.
The Madison Southern Eagles ended its spring break tournament in Clinton County, Tenn., where they fell to Knoxville Catholic, 7-0. Aiden Lilly and Hayden Baugh accounted for the only two hits Southern (5-6) managed against KC. Branden Hudson pitched 4 innings, giving up one earned run while striking out five.
The Berea Pirates (0-5) fell 18-5 against Garrard County. Stats from that game were not immediately available on the Kentucky High School Athletic Association website (khsaa.org).
• The Madison Southern Lady Eagles were on the short end of a 13-1 score against Bryan Station. Crystal Cook gave Southern (5-10) its lone run by belting a home run. Taylor Reeves and Chloe Rison accounted for Southern’s other two hits in the game. Bell Strunk pitched five innings, giving up 9 hits, and 13 runs (1 earned) while striking out three.
The Berea Lady Pirates didn’t play last week. Their previous outing on March 28 saw the Lady Pirates (0-6) fall to Jackson County, 13-0. The Lady Pirates are scheduled to play Garrard County at home on April 11. Results were not available at deadline.
