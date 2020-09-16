Following a long delay because of the COVD-19 pandemic, high school football and other sports made a return to the field last week. The Berea football team opened its season with a 48-14 loss to Clinton County last Friday night at Duerson Stadium. The Pirates will return to the field Friday night at Lexington Sayre. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Madison Southern is scheduled to open the season Saturday with a 1 p.m. kickoff against Pulaski County. The season was delayed by nearly a month because of the ongoing coronavius pandemic. A complete preview of fall sports appears in this week's edition.
