By Mike Moore
For The Citizen
Madison Southern rallied from a 19-10 halftime deficit to pull out a 23-19 win over Lafayette last Friday night.
The Eagles (1-3) were sparked by quarterback Cole Carpenter who threw for a pair of scores and ran for another. Carpenter threw for 136 yards, with Walt Smith collecting six receptions for 90 yards and a score, a 50-yard game winner. Stephen Whitehead caught a 15-yard scoring pass. The Eagles hit the road Friday night as they travel to Somerset to take on Pulaski County at 7:30 p.m.
• The Berea Pirates stopped a seven-game road losing streak by knocking off Caverna 25-6 at Hart County. Clayton Martinez and Logan Abney caught scoring passes of 60 and 45 yards, while Jaiden Cunningham and Koty Roberts added rushing touchdowns. Before Saturday’s win, Berea last posted a road victory on Oct. 14, 2019, at Dayton in Northern Kentucky, according to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association website. The Pirates (2-2) will look to continue their winning ways when they travel to Pineville Friday night.
Volleyball
• The Madison Southern Lady Eagles picked up a pair of wins last week to push their record to 8-2 on the season. Southern defeated Boyle County (2-0) and Mercer County (2-1). Kayla Atkins paced Southern in the win over Boyle with 10 assists and seven digs. Breanna Dawes finished with 12 digs, while Kara Combs ended the match with 10 assists. Atkins once again paced Southern against Mercer with 15 kills, 16 assists and 14 digs. Combs finished with 15 assists and eight digs.
• The Berea Lady Pirates improved to 9-7 on the year with a pair of wins last week. Berea knocked off Frankfort Christian (2-0) and Estill County (3-2). Berea also fell to Lexington Christian Academy (2-0). Sophia Dobbins led Berea against LCA with 10 kills and 24 digs. Taylor Johnson added 10 assists and 10 digs in the loss. Against FCA, Johnson finished with 12 assists, while Dobbins added eight kills. Dobbins recorded 16 kills and 24 digs against Estill County, while Johnson added 12 assists and 10 digs. Peyton Azbill finished with 10 digs.
Soccer
• The Madison Southern Eagles lost one and tied on last week one the soccer pitch. The Eagles (4-5-1) fell to Frankfort, 3-1, and tied Pulaski County, 1-1. Ru Lemmer scored the lone goal in both contests. He was assisted by Hayden Jukubowski against Frankfort. The Berea Pirates (2-6-2) fell to Garrard County, 5-1. Caden Lovins scored the Pirates’ goal off an assist from John Wallhouser.
• The Madison Southern Lady Eagles (8-3) dropped a 2-0 decision to Great Crossing and suffered a forfeit loss to Lexington Christian Academy because of Covid-19 protocols. Goalkeeper Claire Cress was credited with 30 saves against Great Crossing.
• The Berea Lady Pirates (3-6) dropped back-to-back games against Garrard County (4-3) and Lincoln County (8-0). Individual stats were not immediately available on Kentucky High School Athletic Association website (khsaa.org).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.