Sometimes you have to prepare for the worse and hope for the best.
Last Thursday and Friday, Berea, Madison County and the rest of the state were under an ice storm warning, a weather event must different than a winter storm warning that we became used to practically during the entire month of January. Seems like every week we had a winter weather event of some sort.
The weather forecasters and the National Weather Service sent out warnings early last week that a significant ice event was going to transpire Thursday and continue into Friday. The early heads up gave everyone an opportunity to prepare in case of possible power outages that usually occur during a significant ice storm.
Like many of you, Rhonda and I took the necessary steps to prepare ahead of time just in case we lost power, stocking up with emergency heat just in case we needed an avenue to heat the house if the storm knocked out power to our home.
We had a Mr. Buddy heater, but added a Kerosene heater Mom and Kenneth had stored away in a building. That heater was a life savor at one time and I believe it was during an ice storm in 2009 they used it to heat their home on Scaffold Cane Road when they were out of electricity for a few days. Kenneth recalled that Mom had used it and cooked pinto beans — we call them soup beans — for dinner — I mean supper — one night. Doing that type of thing was always typical of my late mom who always found a way when there seemed not a way.
Growing up, Mom and my dad always taught us to be prepared and plan ahead if you can, especially in the winter, when the weather can create some cold, snowy and icy conditions. Even in my adulthood, Mom always told me to carry a flashlight, blankets, a candle and “bundle up” anytime I was traveling during the winter time. When Rhonda and I went to Kansas recently, we made sure we had everything we needed to stay warm if we got stranded while traveling. I remembered mom’s words of advice very clearly in my mind and glad she took the time to make sure we took steps to be safe during the winter months.
Her advice still sticks with me.
In our home, we made sure our flashlights were working, all of our computer equipment was charged up and had enough food in the pantry to last for a couple of days. We even went as far as to make sure our outdoor gas grill had a fresh tank of gas to get us through in an emergency.
Like many of you, last Thursday was a tense day not knowing what was going to transpire, and if the weather would turn ugly as forecast.
Thankfully we dodged a bullet and the storm didn’t pack an icy punch as predicted. We were prepared and glad our daily routine wasn’t interrupted. I don’t know about you, but come spring.
