Students in Emily Alexander’s Early Lifespan Development Class, a class in the ECE Pathway at Madison Southern High School, assisted kindergarten students at Kingston Elementary School construct tooth fairy puppets on Wednesday afternoon. The puppets had a pocket provided for their tooth when the tooth ferry comes for a visit. In the top photo, Sally Isaacs assists Kash King, Lincoln Rose and Austin Wells with their puppets. The students constructed the puppets from “Pete the Cat and the Lost Tooth.”
