Freedom of the press was so essential that our founding fathers made it a priority in our Constitution.
It’s important to make sure the public is informed, but without bias, especially when it comes to key laws and issues that effect our lives locally, state-wide and nationally.
Unfortunately, most Americans disagree that national news organizations do not intend to mislead on any given topic, while only 25 percent surveyed in a poll by Gallup and the Knight Foundation agreed with that statement.
Reporting the news, whether it be in print, television or radio, requires a high standard of trust, reliability and responsibility. I take that seriously and take the “trust but verify” approach on a weekly basis when it comes to making a determination on any story idea we receive on a daily basis. Not all stories are newsworthy and not all require our full attention, but some of them are and that’s why it’s important to consider the value of a topic and the source.
Our mission is to never mislead our readers and make up their minds. That’s up to you, the readers. We report the facts, the story and don’t rely on sound bites to misled or even give a story more “hits” on social media. That’s never has been and is not the goal.
We always strive to be fair on our coverage, especially regarding controversial topics. National news organizations have lost touch with that notion and have largely depended on public opinion to sway their angle on a story by using adjectives and other forms of flattery to get your attention.
The reality of it all is that some state, local and national news agencies are out of touch with reality and don’t have the respect from their respective audiences. Back in the day, commentators such as Walter Cronkite had the respect of those who listened to CBS News. He was fair, balanced and unbiased in his reporting.
He knew America and they knew him. He was like family and could be trusted. News doesn’t have a right or left side if you report the facts without bias or your own opinion and agenda.
Honestly, there are so many news sources out there that it can create a brain fog when it comes to their reporting skills and its evident in the presentation. No organization is perfect, but striving to be fair and consistent, while gaining trust and reliability should be the goal each and every time.
Opinions have their place and do in this newspaper, but shouldn’t be the driving force and the backbone of reporting. My journalism career has centered around sports and I use that same approach to our news coverage in this newspaper. I don’t report, the final outcome would have been different if …. I mention the final scorer and the facts that determined the winner and the loser.
Just the facts. It’s that simple.
