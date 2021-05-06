A
s many have likely heard, read, or noticed, the Kirksville Community Center has closed until further notice due to a Kentucky State Police investigation.
While the cause behind the investigation has never been shared, a drive past the building will reveal a boarded window. Surveillance in the area has increased recently by both the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky State Police.
While I do not know anything about the events that have transpired at the building that led to the investigation, I will say this: there are few portions of our community’s history left to appreciate and we should work diligently to preserve whatever we can.
Our community has a rich history that we are fortunate to have a few buildings to serve as reminders to us of where we came from, and those are important to protect and maintain.
I grew up in an old farmhouse on Dog Walk Road that belonged to Jasper and Mabel Sebastian.
It was torn down several years ago, and I know that it was a sad moment for my dad — because he recognized and appreciated the history that the Sebastians and their home were part of in Kirksville.
He was close with them when he was a child and considered Mrs. Sebastian his grandmother. He and my mom purchased the home from her when they married and worked tirelessly for five years to renovate that home and then resold it.
The house and building near it were both a rich part of our community’s history as Mr. Sebastian operated a mill producing flour and cornmeal.
Some part of me wonders if it would have been good to provide upkeep to the property as opposed to just turning it into a parking lot that seems rarely used.
What some consider to be progress, I often view as a loss of history. I would hate to see the same fate for some of the other older buildings in the community — especially if it were due to mistreatment of the properties.
———
Reach Carrie at carrie.grant.lamb@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.