Picking those green beans is lots of bending and searching through the vines. Then when you have a good mess, it’s time to break them up. Some varieties are stringless which is a blessing. If you don’t do a good job stringing them, people will be complaining when they have a hard time swallowing because the strings are hung in their throat.
When the beans just keep coming, you can’t wait until you just pull up the whole vine at the end to pick the last beans.
If you are canning beans, there’s still more labor: getting out all your equipment, sterilizing the jars and lids, packing the jars with beans, and following the directions for your pressure canner. Those jars of beans look nice after cooling and dating the lid. Now it’s time to pack them somewhere for storage. Hopefully, the jars all sealed, and none broke in the canner! Now you’ve only got how many more buckets full before you are finished canning?
I particularly enjoy the shuck beans. We would lay the green beans on a window screen in a hot place to dry. You can also string beans on a thread and hang in a dry place. These dried beans can be stored in a bag or a jar. Simmer for a few hours with some fatback or grease, and it’s so good!
If you live in the country, you have animals competing with you for the corn ears. Bugs, worms, deer, or raccoons are a few. Husking and silking those ears of corn can be tedious. This is where friends and family come in handy. Corn juice splatters everywhere when you cut the kernels off. Blanching and bagging finishes off the job if you are freezing.
Tomatoes are versatile. Tomato juice, whole tomatoes or pieces, salsa, and spaghetti sauce are some ways to use in canning. After a few minutes in hot and then cold water, the tomato peel comes off easily.
The next time you enjoy homecooked canned food feel very blessed. Someone put a lot of time and effort in while standing, lugging heavy loads, and preparing it. If you have the chance, help someone who has canning experience. You can put those skills to good use for your family.
