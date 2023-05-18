The Friends of the Bluegrass Memorial Cemeteries installed a military headstone for Civil War corporal Sidney Berry Todd (1828-1863) at Cemetery A, Blue Grass Memorial Cemetery on Saturday, May 13.
Todd, who served in the Co. F, 14th Kentucky Cavalry, was born in Madison County on Feb. 4, 1828. He contracted typhoid fever during the Civil War, and died at his home in Crooksville on August 12, 1863. He left behind a widow, Mary Jane Watson Todd (1833-1874) and four children, John Coleman Todd (1853-1935), Susan A. Todd Haley (1855-1889), William Cloyd Todd (1857-1921), and Richard Dabner Todd (1859-1945).
Corporal Todd’s parents were William Berry Todd (1789-1885) and Elizabeth Owen Todd (1789-1879).
His great, great, great grandson, Patrick Cummins, unveiled the tombstone, which was set by Davis and Powell Funeral Directors of Berea. Todd was the maternal great grandfather of the late Red Foley. Cummins’ mother was Betty Foley Cummins.
John Buckler, member of the LaFayette Chapter, National Society Sons of the American Revolution, was the master of ceremonies. Speakers included Chaplain of Camp 5 and Mt. Zion pastor, Roger Hunt, Stewart Davidson, volunteer for Bluegrass Memorial Cemeteries, Cummins and the honor guard firing detail from the Kentucky Department Sons of Union Soldiers of the Civil War and Sons of the Veterans Reserve. Buckler provided the closing remarks.
Davidson said Todd’s original tombstone was shattered and was in need of replacement. After a new tombstone was requested from the military and received, Buckler asked if a ceremony was going to be held. “It just so happened that an encampment was happening the same weekend at Mt. Zion Church and the Sons of the Union Army Soldiers of the Civil War were going to be there so we were able to have soldiers in full uniform at the gravesite,” he said.
Preserving and honoring those who came before, Davidson said, is the reason he became involved with the Friends of the Blue Grass Army Depot Cemeteries, formerly Cemetery A and Cemetery B. “I wanted to do this for the people of Madison County,” he said. “The people who were buried there deserve better than they are getting. It’s been a real labor of love. Not a lot of cemeteries that have the notoriety of these two.”
