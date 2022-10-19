Preston Thomas, 73, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022, at the VA Hospital in Louisville, KY. He was born October 31, 1948, in Berea to the late Foster and Annie Peters Thomas. Preston was a kind person. He always had a smile on his face and was willing to help anyone. When you met him, you knew this is someone you would like. Preston was a jack of all trades, could build or fix anything mechanical. He was a Marine Corp Veteran serving in Vietnam.
Other than his parents, Preston was preceded in death by two brothers, James Thomas, Johnny Thomas and one sister, Sue Etta Brock.
Preston is survived by two children, Bobby Thomas of Berea, KY, Michelle Lockridge of Crosby, TX, siblings, Phyllis Chasteen of Lexington, KY, Judy Tucker and her husband Mike of Paris, KY, special nephew and great nieces, Jay Brock and his wife Marian, Teresa Bruin, and Sandra Cash all of Cynthiana, KY, and beloved dogs, Butterball and Layla.
Visitation will be 9:30-11:30 a.m., Thursday October 20, 2022, at Davis & Powell Funeral Home with funeral service starting at 11:30AM. Rev. Wayne Miller will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Nicholasville, Ky, with full military honors. Pallbearers will be Jay Brock, Brad Bruin, Mike Tucker, Chad Tucker, Brian Tucker, and Dustin Bruin.
