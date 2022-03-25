I
remember when I was a kid all the cool prizes that came in cereal boxes. Sometimes the prize was the whole reason you begged your mom to buy that cereal.
Of course when you had a big family, the chances of you ever getting that prize were small. Someone else always beat you to it.
Of course I remember the Cracker Jack prizes. Back in the day, the prizes were actually a cool sticker or something else you liked. I also remember there were more peanuts in the box.
At church, my minister mentioned dishware that used to come in bags of Polar Bear flour. I had heard of the flour sack fabric that was used to make towels, dresses, or other items, but I had never heard about glassware. He recalled the twenty-five-pound bag had a plate, while the ten-pound bag had a bowl. This would have been a bargain since the larger bag only cost a quarter. He remembered people collecting several settings.
Surprisingly, I learned online that Quaker Oatmeal also gave away teacups, saucers, small plates, bowls, and fruit cups in their oatmeal boxes. Some of it was depression glass. A detergent company named Duz even included a piece of Golden Wheat dinnerware in each box. It was trimmed in 22K gold. This promotion helped them to outsell Tide detergent. Even gas stations, dime stores, and department stores joined in on these promotions. I even found a mention of a free towel in wash detergent boxes.
People were thrifty and patient then. Dinnerware sets were built one piece at a time. The anticipation would have been part of the fun, too. I can imagine the ladies comparing their collections and maybe even swapping pieces. If you wanted the larger pieces, they were available for purchase at stores. Sometimes the sets were collected by families for their daughter’s hope chests. These sets are valued primarily now for nostalgia’s sake. The familiar patterns of these dishware sets bring back memories of Sunday dinners or potlucks. It’s like a bridge to the past.
A promotion like that would never work in our present days. There would be too many liability issues: concerns about broken items, the chemical makeup of items, and trademark issues.
I am loving all the signs of spring. The early buttercups spreading their petals wide and their faces to the sun. The crazy squirrels making their suicide runs across the roads. The frisky birds pursuing each other in crazy swoopy paths. Of course there is the wind, too. You see pieces of tin lying around and peeled back on the roofs of barns. It’s all welcome, though.
