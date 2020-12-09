There’s been progress on the City of Berea’s multi-use pavilion, located at the intersection of Chestnut Street and Mt. Vernon Road.
Berea City Administrator David Gregory reports Omni Construction has begun the process of milling the parking lot and installing silt fencing, while crews have begun working on electrical wiring for the facility as well as installing water lines. Meanwhile, the contractor has ordered two shade structures, which will be installed near the pavilion, Gregory said. The shades are 80 feet by 16 feet and 40 feet by 16 feet, respectively. They will enable some farmers to back their trucks into stalls for the market.
So far, it seems everything is going according to plan. “The project is still on schedule for a May completion,” Gregory reported. “Hopefully soon we will see one of the light poles removed, and debris being moved.” Gregory added he anticipates crews will begin working on the foundation for the pavilion in the near future.
Mayor Bruce Fraley stated one goal is to ensure the pavilion can be occupied by next spring. Currently, the Berea Farmer’s Market is operating inside the former Tolle Building on Saturdays. “Hopefully we’ll be able to get it open in time next year for the Berea Farmer’s Market and it will be a multi-use pavilion, so we’ll be looking forward to that,” Fraley said.
Situated in the parking lot next to the old Mitchell Tolle gallery, the 2,500 square-foot facility is also expected to serve as a venue for concerts and public performances. Additionally, officials are hoping the pavilion can host classes and seminars for University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension, as well as becoming a venue for local artisans to sell their merchandise, Fraley said. The city also plans to make the pavilion available for public use, such as for family reunions and other private events.
The total cost of the facility is estimated to be $565,400, but over 60 percent of the cost will be paid for with government grants.
The City of Berea secured a $250,000 grant from the Governor’s Office of Agricultural Policy, and a $100,000 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development division.
The balance of the cost will be paid for by the Berea Tourism Commission through the restaurant tax and hotel room fees.
Fraley said the project is ideal because it serves both local residents and visitors. Farmers and consumers from around the region can buy and sell at the facility, boosting the local economy, but it can also draw people from neighboring counties who might then spend their money at other Berea businesses, such as shops and restaurants, Fraley said.
A number of interested parties helped in securing funding for the pavilion, including the City of Berea, Berea Farmer’s Market, Berea Tourism Commission, Berea College, Grow Appalachia as well as many citizens and public officials who voiced support for the project when it came up for consideration at the state level. Fraley said that strong local support and cooperation, along with the pavilion’s projected impact on the regional economy, helped Berea make a very strong case to secure state and federal funding.
Officials believe the pavilion could be a launch pad for future economic development.
Fraley noted there are several properties still zoned for business on Mt. Vernon Road, which was once a thriving commercial district in Berea. Additionally, the pavilion will eventually be located next to the Berea Welcome and Events Center, formally known as the Tolle gallery, which is a focal point when motorists come into town from Interstate 75. Mayor Fraley also noted the events center will include a large room that can be employed for small conventions, seminars or receptions.
“This will be something attractive, a good way to say ‘Welcome to Berea,’” Fraley said. “But it will also be a community asset, a gathering space and event location for decades to come.”
