Clean trucks, polished boots, and bedazzled gowns were warmly welcomed into Poosey Ridge Saturday evening. Madison Southern students danced the night away at Chenault Vineyards during their Prom. Many families from Kirksville, Poosey, and Berea posted photos of their teenagers with dates and friends decked out and ready to dance.
Priscilla Winkler posted a photo of her daughter and two friends, with an interesting story behind it. In the picture are Sheyenne Winkler, Emma Farthing, and Rhiannon Harvey. Priscilla shared that the girls have “been friends since birth.” All three young ladies have strong family roots in Kirksville and Poosey and undoubtedly have formed a friendship that will endure the tests of time.
Seeing bonds like these is a true testament to the families in our community and the excellent environment they’ve created by fostering lasting relationships.
On a personal note, my younger cousin, Grant Harrison, also attended. It is difficult to believe he is a Senior. Just before Prom, he purchased the Chevy Silverado truck he used to escort his date. The truck had a special meaning to Grant, and many others in my family, including myself, as Wilson Warren previously owned it. Mr. Warren passed away in 2010 and was a good friend of our grandfather’s.
Often when I’d see Mr. Warren (even in my adult years!), he asked, “ how many opossums am I holding?” with his fist outstretched, awaiting my guess. My heart beamed with pride at Grant’s accomplishment of purchasing his first vehicle and knowing how hard he has worked to earn it.
It was also lovely to see many photos that included the green pastures and rolling acres surrounding Chenault Vineyards as their backdrop.
It was refreshing to see prom held at a venue that showcased our beautiful landscape and gave the attendees a chance to be outdoors, enjoy sweet treats from The Side Porch Cafe and Bakery, and dance their hearts out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.