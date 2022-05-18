T
he past few weeks have been filled with warm days and the promise of summer coming soon.
I’ve heard four-wheelers and side by sides driving past on their way to the creek, and that seems to be one of the best parts of living in our community this time of year. As we all begin to use these spaces recreationally more and more frequently, please remember to limit your footprint. On a trip recently myself, I filled a trash bag with garbage I picked up on the bank of the creek.
• Newby Country Store recently hosted another Clean The Creek event with EKU’s Ag Club at Jigg Water. Last summer, several of these events were held and are helpful to those who enjoy visiting the creek without the clutter left behind.
• As summer approaches, yard sale season is also in full swing. On Saturday, June 4th Poosey Ridge will be having a community yard sale beginning at eight in the morning. Newby’s community yard sale will also be on Saturday, June 4th from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you would like to participate in the Newby community yard sale, call 859-624-2274.
Newby Country Store has also continued their “Pickin’ on The Porch” events this summer. They have already hosted John Lovern and Sam L. Smith in the last few weekends. Keep an eye on their Facebook page for those events on Saturday evenings. It’s a great way to spend time with your family outdoors, and there is usually some good food involved.
