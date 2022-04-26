Property Transfers: April 11 - 13, 2022

April 11
• Northern Properties, LLC to Steen E. Brandenburg and Rebecca Jo Brandenburg, tract 1 plat 26/190, $348,000
• Veronica Hernandez and Alvaro Hernandez to Veronica Hernandez and Alvaro Luis Hernandez Romero, 4013 Grindstone Court, for and in consideration of correcting Grantee’s name
• Samuel L. Rector and /Cynthia G, Rector to Donald W. Bargo, II and Kaitlyn Bargo, lot 15 Edgewater, $250,000
• Shiyer Construction, LLC to Warford Miller and Delores Miller, 122 Grey Oaks Subdivision, $325,000
• Rainwood Properties, LLC to Ross the Realtor, LLC, lot 1 Rainwood Trace @ Goldenleaf, $300,000
• George Cope to David Cope, tract Madison County, for and in consideration of the love and affection which parent has for his child
• David Cope and Kathleen Cope to Daniel Ray Cope and Linda Faye J. Cope, tract Madison County, $75,000
• Larry Agee and Sara Agee to David Johannemann II and Amy Johanneman, lot 2. Plat 30/43, for and in consideration of the love and affection which grandparents have for their grandchildren
• Larry Agee and Sara Agee to Jacob T. Agee, tract Madison County, for and in consideration of the love and affection which grandparents have for their grandchild
• Rainwood Properties LLC to Justin D. Eversole, 200 – 202 Longwood Lane, $288,000
• Rainwood Properties, LLC to Justin Eversole, 204 – 206 Longwood Drive, $288,000
• Robert Windhoven to Karin Erline Lindblom, 117 Winburn Drive, Richmond, $128,000
• Elizabeth Ann Lamb to Stargazer Homes, LLC, 103 White Hall Avenue, $1.00
• Brown Tipton Rentals, LLC to Betty Tipton Brown, 712 Cimarron Road, for the purposes of distributing one of the LLC properties to member Betty Tipton Brown
• Brown Tipton Rentals, LLC to Arlin E. Tipton, 108 and 108 ½ Irvine View, for the purposes of distributing one of the LLC properties to member Arlin E. Tipton
• Kentucky Elite Builders, LLC to Jasmine Parker, 984 Cobble Drive, Richmond, $345,000
• John A. Reed and Ann F. Reed to Jonathon Lane, 311 Riva Ridge, Richmond, $299,900
• Gladys Douglas to Sean Brunelle, tract plat 1/10, $113,000
• Robert Begley and Alesha Begley to Sharon Thomas and James Thomas, 2652 Dreyfus Road, Waco, $325,000
• Woodall Realty Company, LLC to Houghton Homes, LLC 912 Cobble Drive, $31,000
• Kyle Houghton and Allison Houghton to Scott Pl Weldon and Julie Weldon, 2004 Hidden Falls Trail, Richmond, $524,900
• Chase A. Daniel (f/ka/ Chase A. Weitkamp) and Jacob Daniel to Elijah Edward Sowder and Hannah Sowder, 317 Bowerwood Drive, $233,500
• Bobby Fugate and Brenda Sue Fugate to Zahed Property Management, LLC< lot Walnut Street, Richmond, $50,000
April 12
• Jennifer Carola Miller and Alonzo Miler, Jr. to Rebulit Realty, LLC, 10260 Battlefield Memorial Highway, Berea, $$200,000
• Tahoma Lamm to Adam Tribble, tracts Madison County, $195,500
• Matthew Ray Hill and Cara Hill to Jessee E. Holmbert and Jourdan Elissa Lakes, lot 3 Parks Place Subdivision, $250,000
• Jonathan Moore and Erikka K. More to Carrie Kay Coffman, tract B plat 20/89, $70,000
• Raymond G. Ross and Dala Ross to Desiree Pickett, lot 13 of Concords Subdivision, $260,000
• Donald W. Bargo and Kaitlyn Bargo to Devin Leigh Ramsey, 1016 JD Circle, Berea, $185,000
• George Devin and Jenna Devin to Hubert Stamper and Geraldine Stamper, lot 1 plat 18/182, $317,000
• Michael D. Deaton and Kayla S. Deaton to Thomas Ridge, II and Chasity Ridge, tract 15 B Tract 28/252
• Aaron w, Edmonson and heather Clontz to Susan Witt and Nicholas Witt, lots 3 and 4 Herndon Lane Acres, $451,000
• Helen S. Mavity, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact Robert M. Mavity to Lydia Cannon and David M. Cannon, lot 37 Mason Manner Subdivision, $215,000
• A&R Contractors, LLC to Aaron Edmonson and Heather Clontz, 744 Tower Drive, Richmond, $300,000
• Michele Smith Hudson (f/k/a Alisha Michele Smith) an Nathan R, Hudson to James Louis Vancleve, 1020 Rubrum Way $412,000
• Kathleen Ann Campbell Welch (a/k/a Kathleen Anne Welsh) to Kathleen Ann Campbell Welsh, Trustee of the Kathleen Ann Campbell Welch Revocable, Trust, 205 Jack Hunter Way, for and in consideration of the love and affection which grantor has for grantee
• Nichola Witt and Susan Witt to Christopher Wilson and Teresa Wilson, 219b Autumn Court, $260,000
• Linda Cates to Darrah Suzanne Passovoy, 1000 Whispering Oaks Lane, Berea, $285k,000
• Julie Marie Matijasic and Hunter Varney to Deana Sabo, 237 Page Drive, $245,000
• Darrah Suzanne Passovoy to Robert Zachary Coldiron and Miranda Page Coldiron, 1009 Eagle Point Drive, $247,000
• Diversified Investments, LLC to Cody Wayne Sandlin, 111 Lee Drive, Richmond, $166,000
• Devin Leigh Ramsey to Donald Davis, II( and Sandra Louis Bledsoe, lot 24 Apple Grove Park Subdivision, $165,000
• Estate of Gina McGraw, by and through Rick McGraw to Rick McGraw, 118 North Broadway and 120 North Broadway, for no monetary consideration but rather pursuant to the terms of the Last Will of Gina McGraw and the settlement of her estate
April 13
• Rouse Companies Carriage Gate, LLC to Buckstar 859, LLC, lot A1A plat 29/398, $200,000
• Charles R. Smith and Dedra Smith, Alisha Michele Smith (n/k/a Michele Hudson) and Nathan Hudson to Michele Hudson and Nathan Hudson, tracts Madison County for and in consideration of extinguishing the life estate reserved in favor of Charles R. Smith and Dedra Smith, a retained in described dee an to create a survivorship provision.
• Eipert-Nicely Development, LLC to Bruce Cope Builders, Inc., lot 51 Vineyard, $38,000
• CHAMP Properties, LLC to Wan Lin and We Link 740 Champion Way, Richmond, $68,500
• Houghton Homes, LLC to Elieritza Ritchie and Madison Ritchie, lot 68bPrairie View @@ Twin Lakes, 245,000
• Signature Rentals, LLC to Rebecca Norton and Emily Norton, lot 7 Madison Hills Subdivision, $180,000
• William Kindred and Sharon Kindred to Donna Elain Kindred, tract 4 A Plat 26/331, for and in consideration of the love and affection between parties, Grantors being the father and mother of Grantee Donna Elaine Kindred
• James E. Worley and Jamie L Worley to A&K Property 1, LLC, 302 Brown Street Berea, $260,000
• Ilene Carpenter and Lois Loetzerich to Blevins Law, PLLC, to Ilene Carpenter, Lois Loetzerich and Jennifer Loetzerich, tract Madison County, for and in consideration of the love and affection which parent has for her child
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to Spyglass Construction, LLC, lot 35 Prairie View @ Twin Lakes, $45,000
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to Spyglass Construction Company, LLC, lot 34 Prairie View @ Twin Lakes, $45,000
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to Spyglass Construction Company, LLC, lot 37 Prairie View @ Twin Lakes, $45,000
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to Spyglass Construction Company, LLC, lot 36 Prairie View @ Twin Lakes, $45,000
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to Spyglass Construction Company, LLC, lot 39 Prairie View @ Twin Lakes
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to Spyglass Construction Company, LLC, lot 378Prairie View @ Twin Lakes
• Dorothy Lynch and Walter Fleming Lynch to David L. Tipton and Tonya C. Tipton, tract Madison County, $15,000
• Ray C, Powell to Circle S. Farms, LLC, tract Kentucky Highway 21, $10,500
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to Rainey Construction, LLC, lot 57 Prairie View @ Twin Lakes, $45,000
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to Rainey Construction, LLC, lot 56 Prairie View @ Twin Lakes, $45,000
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to Rainey Construction, LLC, lot 59 Prairie View @ Twin Lakes, $45,000
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to Rainey Construction, LLC, lot 58 Prairie View @ Twin Lakes, $45,000
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to Rainey Construction, LLC, lot 60 Prairie View @ Twin Lakes, $45,000
• St. Andrews Place Retirement Community, Inc to John A. Reed and Ann F. Reed, 314 Stocker Drive, $303,000
• M&H Investments, LLC, by and through its Member, Chris Masters to Lorraine Cotton, 105 Bluebird Avenue, Berea, $153,000
• Aaron E. Pramuk to S. Lorraine Cotton, lot 40 Olde South Estates, $145,000
• Burnell Grain and Building Company, Inc to Mark Harrison, Executor o the Estate of James W. Harrison, lot 21 Silver Meadow Subdivision, $88,000
