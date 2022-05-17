Property Transfers: April 28 - 29, 2022

April 28
• Julie Chapman to Jackson Bardall, lots Rosedale Park Subdivision, $62,000
• Houghton Homes, LLC to Zebra Hyder and Syed Zain Abideen Shah, lot 69 Prairie View @ Twin Lakes, $247,800
• Tommy Cope Properties, LLC to Seth Thomas Jones and Ashley Jones, lot 38 Fincastle Subdivision, $292,400
• Estate of Geneva Linville, by and through Lora Ann Adams, Executrix to Leonard Michael Begley and Michelle Shae Begley, tracts Madison County, $27,000
• Cathy Jordan Hughes and Lonnie B. Hughes, Co-Trustees of the Cathy Jordan Hughes and Lonnie B. Hughes Trust dated January 26, 2021, to Lonnie B. Hughes and Cathy Jordan Hughes (a/k/a Jordan Hughes), lot 84 Deer Creek Estates, $1.00
• MBR Properties, LLC to Hannah Whitaker, New Lot 2 Plat 30/47, $295,200
• Adam Rose to Brandon Messina and Courtney Messina, lot 3 Kingdom Estates Addition Subdivision, $297,500
• Benjamin L. Slater and Brittany L. Slater to Corey Couvillion and Lauren Couvillion, lot 6A Lake View Subdivision, $360,000
• Cherie D. Mutersbaugh, as Trustee of the Cherie D. Mutersbaugh Revocable Trust, dated October 21,2015, to Cherie D. Mutersbaugh, lots Windsor Drive, for the purpose of making a distribution from the Cherie D. Mutersbaugh Revocable Trust to the beneficiary of the Trust
• Linda Bryant Shouse to David L. Todd, Nikita D. Robinson, and Donald Anthony Shouse, tracts Madison County, for and in consideration of the love and affection the first party Linda Bryant Shouse has for her children David L. Todd, Nikita D. Robinson and Donald Anthony Shouse
April 29
• Bernardo Scarambone and Desiree Scarambone to C&T Property Company, LLC, lot 7 Powell Addition, $75,000
• Eipert-Nicely Development, LLC to Stephen Robbins and Kelsey Merritt, lot 112 Vineyard Estates Subdivision, $40,500
• Elvie Evans and Lenora Evans to Elvie Evans, Lenora Evans and the remainder in fee to Susan Davis, tracts Madison County, $1.00 and love and affection between parent and child
• Shirley L. Revel and Margie M. Revel to Shirley L. Revel and Margie M. Revel and remainder in fee to Franklin Lee Revel and Patricia Scott, 132 Covington Way, Richmond, $1.00 and the love and affection between parent and child
• Larry A. Brown to Sarah J. King and Logan M. Middleton, lot 75 Frazwood Subdivision, $160,000
• A&R Contractors, LLC to Christopher Hunt and Whitney Morgan Hunt, lot 76 @ Prairie View @ Twin Lakes Subdivision $266,000
