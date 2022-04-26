Property Transfers April 7 - 8, 2022

April 7

• Mario Adriani to Mario Adriani and Denia Mariol Guardado, lot 3 plat 20/198, for and in consideration of love and affection between husband and wife

• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to Short Carpentry and Construction, Inc., lots 90 – 94, 97-98, 106 and 110 Prairie View @ Twin Lakes, $360,000

• Phirum Veth, member for Vicheata Group Properties LLC, Alexander Ke and Delia Ke, Jennifer Ke and James Broen to James Keeney and Kathy Keeney, 501 Greathouse Drive, Lot 107, Richmond, $32,000

• Donnie S. Grimes and Nany L. Grimes to Teresa H. Moberley and William F. Moberley, 136 Norton Drive, $255,000

• Marie Bowden, as Trustee of the Marie Bowden Trust to Calloden Properties, LLC, Marie Bowden Manager, lot 2 Hartland Subdivision, $1.00

• Howard J. Bowden, as Trustee of the Howard J. Bowden Trust, Howard J. Bowden and Alice M. Bowden (a/k/a Marie Bowden) to Marie Bowden Trustee and on behalf of the Family Protection Trust, tracts Madison County, $1.00

• Diana Turoff and Chris Turoff, Vancho Janakievksi and Donna Janakievski to George and Maria, LLC, 429 Leighway Drive, Richmond, $1.00

• KS Apartments, LLC to Zahed Property Management, LLC, 102 E. Locust Street; 324 W. Kentucky Avenue. $82,319

• Travis Scott Mortimer to Deborah Saddler and Dwayne Sadder, 328 Douglas Court, $170,000

• A&R Contractors, LLC to William Ritter and Cheryl. Ritter, lot 99 Prairie View @ Twin Lakes, $270,000

• Tina France to Sandra C. Cromer, lot 11 plat 6/282, $10,670

• Thomas Severs and Gleanne M. Severs to Todd Joseph McGinnis and Rachel Rae McGinnis, lot 57 The Crossings, $369,000

• Carolyn Wallace and Mike Wallace, to Stuart D. Taylor, Nicole Daniela Taylor and Nancy Jo Rigsby, tract plat 10/57, $295,000

• Christopher L. Short and Christine Short to Michaela L. Faessler and Joel Faessler, tracts Madison County, $171,000

• Eric Vorseth and Mary B. Vorseth to Cindy Bragg and Wayne Thomas Bragg, 512 Amster Woods Drive, Richmond, $476,000

 April 8

• Blue Willow Property Group, LLC to Victoria Kalamiki and James Kalamiki, 582 Avawam Drive, $800,000

• Steven F. Brandenburg and Rebecca Brandenburg to Trevor D. Robinson and Kayla L. Robinson, tract Madison County, $230,000

• Theodore L. Lloyd and Jean F. Lloyd to John Braden Keck and Morgan Osborne, 251 Marengo Drive, Richmond, $318,000

• Trevor D. Robinson and Kayla L. Robinson to Jiyeon Park and Seungho Kim, 177 Kensington Place, Richmond, $261,000

• Elbert Bowling and Reba Bowling to Timothy J. Lykins, 22 Ginger Drive, Berea, $89,999

• Stuart Lee Harvey and Kikki Gwen Harvey to Devin K George and Jenna Anne George, tract Fike Road, Waco, $400,000

• Salvetore J. Felicicchia and Ann T. Felicicchia to Edward Smith Chenault, Sr., lot 30 Southpointe Subdivision, $245,000

• Richmond Smile Design, PLLC to Z2021 Properties, LLC, 1963 Irvine Road, $315,000

• Brandon Barrett and Summer Johnson to Bailee Lane Crawford and Austin Tyler Cummins, lot 72 Creekside Village Unit 1, $199,900

• Michael L. Oliver and Glenda Gay Oliver to TMW Construction Company, LLC, 201 and 203 Settler’s Trace, Richmond, $70,000

• Joshua F. Frye and Kendra M. Frye to Rhonda Culnan, 105 Chase Avenue, Berea, $123,000

