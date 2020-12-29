Property Transfers Berea
Dec. 15

• Home Loose Leaf Tobacco Warehouse Company (a/k/a Home Looseleaf Tobacco Warehouse Company, Inc, Home Tobacco Warehouse Company, Home Tobacco Warehouse Corporatin and Home Tobacco Warehouse, Inc. to Kevin Guzman and Lindsey Guzman, tracts Madison County, $220,000

• Karen Clontz to Charles F. Bowman, lot 47 Oaks Subdivision, $260,000

• Meghan McDaniel to David Osbon and Amee M. Osbon, lots 83 and 84 Barnes Mill Estates, $292,000

• Zac Wynn Realtor Guy, LLC to Seth Wynn, 214 Canterbury Road, $113,000

• Rainwood Properties, LLC to Houghton Homes, LLC by Kyle Houghton, 591 Crooksville Road, $200,000

• Rainwood Properties, LLC to Wesley Cummins, 133 Crossing View Drive, $80,000

• Rainwood Properties, LLC to Ross the Realtor, tracts 6 and 7 Rainwood Trace, $80,000

• Judy A. Roper to Shery L. Ausmus, 110 Lynne Drive, for and in consideration of love and affection between a mother and her daughter

 

Dec. 17

• Stanley B. Kelley and Kimberly J. Kelly to Aaron Cruse Pingleton, 110 Race Street, $9,000

• Jerry C. Monhollen, Lavonna Jean Monhollen and Tony Lee Monhollen to Gilbert H. Miller and Mollie M. Miller, tract Madison County, $55,000

• Habash Properties, LLC to Anthony Ballard and Donna Ballard, lot 67 Lower South Pointe Subdivision, $260,000

• L and P Investments, LLC to Joseph Shane Simpson, 148 Lee Drive, $160,000

• William Brian Brock and Misty Nicole Brock to Michael Theis and Ana Theis, lots Indian Hills Estates, $265,000

• Kenneth R. Smith and Betty Smith to Angela Sue Knight and Kelly Jean Coffey,  tract Madison County, for and in consideration of the love and affection between a parent to a child

• Joshua A. Ward and Brandi I. Ward to John R. Skidmore and Trena D. Skidmore, tract 1-B Plat 29/195, $40,000

• Timothy Cobb and Stephanie Cobb to J. Flynn Properties, LLC, tract Madison County, $70,000

• E 52 Developers, LLC to Flor D Maria Alfaro Flores, lot 11 Doves Landing Subdivision, $32,500

• Donald Gibbs and Sherol Gibbs to Christopher Gibbs and Emily Gibbs, lot 28 Valley Green Subdivision, $140,000

• Belagreen 8 Properties, LLC to Jacob Lawrence VanMeter, Sr. and Victoria M. VanMeter, lot 44 Stateland Subdivision, $170,000

• Vickie Medley and Ricky Lynch to Michael Sparkman and Shannon Sparkman, tract Madison County, $165,000

• C. Cannon Construction, LLC to Vathana Menh, 1850 Fourmile Road, $212,500

• Joe Ann Goins Nassida to Donald L. Combs, 413 Oak Street, $325,000

