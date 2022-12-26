Property Transfers: December 12 - 14, 2022

• Construction Management Pros of KY, LLC to Christopher Charles Shields and Angela Kristin Martin, lot 49 Fieldstone Subdivision, $422,000
• Jo Hatton to Sarah L. Hatton, 117 Sunset Avenue, Richmond, $185,000
•Ernie Campbell and Leslie Campbell to Brian S. Turner and Laura Allison Edinger, 595 Chestnut Street, Berea, $250,000
Dec. 13
• Ryan Frazier and Tamrya Frazier (referred to as Tammy Frazier) to Brandon Allen Smith and Brianna Krieg, 211 Pleasure Drive, Richmond, $244,000
• Phillip D. Hatton, Successor Trustee of the Virgil R. Hatton Revocable Living Trust n/k/a Virgil R. Hatton Living Trust, dated November 23, 2007, to Jordan Louis Vandelinder, lots 11 and 12 of the A.W. Estridge Subdivision, $130,000
• Signature Rentals, LLC to Darryl Virts and Pamela Virts, 5040 Brentwood Court, Richmond, $280,000
• Shane Gregory Blankenship and Lindsey Blankenship to Arnold Adams and Bobbie Adams, 403 Sara Leigh Drive, Richmond, $225,000
• Doll Properties, LLC to George William Cole and Peggy Leigh Cole, lots 62A to 62C Ash Park Phase IV-A, $555,000
• Ronald Hatfield and Kathy Hatfield, William J. Short, Jr. and Sarah B. Short and Matthew Trent to Fortune Team Investments, LLC, lot 31 Argyll Subdivision, for and in consideration of the Capiitalization of the Limited Liability Company
• Brian Weir and Crystal Weir to Billy Engle and brandy Engle, 360 Winford Drive, Waco, $650,000
• Robert Scott Hill, Sr. to Johnathon M. Howard and Lindsay Howard, 717 Amanda Court, $227,500
• Kendal M. Cobb and Joshua B. Cobb to Cassandra Hale and Natasha Money, 201 Bentley Way, Richmond, $251,000
• Houghton Homes, LLC to Ashley T. Parker, 6020 Arbor Woods Way, Richmond, $274,900
• Eric Scott Robinson and Kimberly Jo Robison to Valentine Akoh Mungyeh, 1106 Annadon Way, Richmond, $24,000
• Christopher Shawn Lakes and Nichole Mitchell Lakes to Alicia Myers and Johnathon Myers, 305 Hampton Hall Drive, Berea, $410,000
• Kevin Hunter Phillips and Kristin Shuck to Wilma Joyce Reece, tract A p15/55, $125,000
• Lloyd Michael Miller and Sherri L. Miller to Ridgeline Premier Properties, LLC, lot 12 October Glory @ Golden Leaf, $600,000
• Jon Matthew Thomas Bullens to Jonathan Wesley Bullens and Traci Bullens, lot 16 and 17 p1/79, $90,000
• Doll Properties, LLC to Ridgeline Premier Properties, LLC, unit 1018 of 1000 Golden Leaf Condominiums, $224,000
• Doll Properties, LLC to Ridgeline Premier Properties, LLC, unit 1016 of 1000 Golden Leaf Condominiums, $224,000
• Tommy Cope Properties, LLC to John Clifford Gonterman and Vonnie Jean Gonterman, lot 27 Fincastle Subdivision, $295,900
• Mary J. Buzbee and Paulette Pecora to Lyle D. Winchester and Patty A. Winchester, lot 90 Creekside Village Subdivision, $229,000
• St. Andrews Place Retirement Community, Inc. to William H. Douglas and Paula P. Douglas, 5000 Dundee Drive, Unit 13A, Richmond, $238,000
• Houghton Homes, LLC to Carole Kay Barzilai and Barbara Barzilai, lot 17 Arbor Woods Subdivision, $274,900
• A&R Construction, LLC to Madison Brooke Wilson and Arturo Christopher Villegas, 2024 Partridge Way, Richmond, $270,000
Dec. 14
• James Henderson to Garry Milton Real Estate, Inc., 6017 Arbor Woods Way, Richmond, $285,000
• Travis French and Amy French to Adam Tebbe, 111 Commerce Drive, Berea, $260,000
• Annie Sue Taulbee (a/k/a Anna Sue Taulbee), a widow having received full ownership of the subject property at the passing of her husband Donald Taulbee, by and through her Attorneys-In-Fact Cheryl Hunter, LaDonna Taulbee Smith and Gary Taulbee to Ladonna Taulbee Smith, tract Madison County, for and in consideration of love and affection and of caregiving services rendered from April 2019 to May, 2022
• Martha J. Wayland Putz to Carol Gilliam and Harry S. Rice, 209 Willow Avenue, Berea, $245,500
• Shawn Kendrick and Chasity Kendrick to Nelson J. Phillips and Valerie A. Phillips, 537 Sagemont Drive, Richmond, $225,000
• Estate of Andy Luther Garrett, by and through Andrea Anderson, Executrix to Jonathan Garrett, lots G1, G2, and G3 plat 15/89, $682,000
