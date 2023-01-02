Property Transfers: December 19 - 21, 2022

Dec. 19
• Brenda Sue Ashcraft, in her capacity as Executrix, for and on behalf of the Estate of Omer Ashcraft, Sr. (a/k/a Omer Ashcraft to Charles Givens, tract 3 plat 30/277, $33,000
• Virginia M. Harrison (f/k/a Virginia H. Wallace to Cody M. Wallace, 2880 College Hill Road, Waco, pursuant to a property settlement found in Civil Action No. 21-CI-50521, Madison Circuit Court, Decree of Dissolution, entered July 27, 2022
• Cody Mitchell Wallace to Virginia Marie Harrison (f/k/a Virginia Harrison Wallace), tract Madison County, pursuant to a property settlement found in Civil Action No. 21-CI-50521, Madison Circuit Court, Decree of Dissolution, entered July 27, 2022
• Fire on the Mountain, LLC, by and through Attorney Jason Abner, member/manager, by and through his attorney-in-fact Milford Eugene Milford, tracts Madison County, $161,000
• The Estate of Omer Ashcraft Sr., (a/k/a Omer Ashcraft), by and through Brenda Sue Ashcraft, Executrix to Amanda Lynn Hill and Allen Ray Sturgill, Jr., tract 1 plat 30/2777, $242,000
• James Dees and carol Dees to Michael D. Wallace, lot 32 Dreamland Subdivision, $217,500
• Clara Beth Bennett and Gary Bennett to the Gary Lee Bennett and Clara Robbins Bennet Trust, dated December 17, 2021, by Gary Lee Bennett and Clara Robbins Bennett, for and in consideration of transferring property from the parties of the first part individually to the Gary Lee Bennett and Clara Robbins Bennett Trust
• L. Rochelle Garrett, as Executrix of the Estate of Laura F. Gilbert to L. Rochelle Garrett, lot 70 Frazwood Subdivision, in order to carry out and reflect the terms of the will of Laura F. Gilbert
• Harold Black and Peggy B. Burkholder to Howard L. Logue, Jr. and Jean C. Logue, tract Madison County, $375,000
Dec. 20
• Eckler Properties, LLC to RKB Enterprises, LLC, 2046 Dolly Drive, Richmond, $190,000
• Delores A. Todd and Judy Lynn Smith to Larry D. Nelms, 114 Estonia Drive, Richmond, $150,000
• Bruce Cope Builders, Inc. to Nathan Hudson and Michele Hudson, tracts Madison County, $525,000
• KBR Investments, LLC to Damas Lee Wilson and Ashley Nichole Wilson, lot 27 Sunny Acres Subdivision, $242,000
• Sherri Cornelison, Trustee of the Watkins Family Trust, dated August 17, 2020, to Wavelene Webb Watkins, 130 Rose Lane, Richmond, for no monetary consideration but for the sole purpose of transferring the property from the family trust
• New Idea Construction and Homes, Inc. to Rainey Construction, LLC, tract 2B plat 25,216, $40,000
• Houghton Homes, LLC to Ronald D> McCarty, Jr., 2031 Partridge Way, Richmond, $375,000
• Larry D. Nelms and Felicia A. Nelms to Robin McKenzie May and Thomas May or survivor, 4007 Port Royal Drive, $360,000
• Carter Johnson and Denise Johnson to Sharron Vanover and Samantha Vanover, lot 7 Dogwood Heights Subdivision, $360,000
• Thomas Richter and Sara Johnson-Richter to James A. Church and Tiffany Church, 307 Irvine View, Richmond, $142,000
• Amanda Young and Devon Young to Matthew Sanders and Alexis Sanders, 140 Central Park Avenue, Berea, $250,000
• Lori Thacker and Jeffery Thacker to Billy Barron and Karon Barron, tract Madison County, $5,000
• Evans Park, LLC to Berea College, 316 Estill Street, Berea, as a gift from Granter to Grantee
• United Property Holdings, LLC to Ball Homes, LLC, lots 23 through 59 Phase II Arbor Woods Subdivision, Richmond, $1,665,000
• Burley Burns to GI Properties, LLC lots 14 through 17 Clarksville Road, $80,000
• Donnie Morris to Clifton R. Gibbs and Ruth S. Gibbs, tract 2B plat 30/300, $22,000
Dec. 21
• Connie Lea Baker to John Schmidt, Jr. and Hannah Schmidt, lot 24 Rolling Ridge Estates, $450,000
• Doll Properties, LLC to George William Cole and Peggy Leigh Cole, 3010, 3008 and 2006 Bodie Court, Richmond, $555,000
• Pingleton Contracting, LLC to Aaron Cruse Pingleton, lot 188 Indigo Run Subdivision, for and in consideration of an agreement between the parties, Grantee being Sole Member of Grantor
• Soth Builders, LLC to Aaron Cruse Pingleton, 216 Percheron, $63,000
• RMJ Rentals, LLC, by and through Denver Ray Music, Trustee, Denver R. Music Revocable Living Trust, dated July 3, 2014, Managing Member to 1000 Partners, LLC, lot I which includes lot 1A in Highland Park Development, Phase IV, Richmond, $1,000,000
• Keith M. Gibson and Robin B. Gibson to Kent M. Brown and Genevieve M. Brown, 393 Avawam Drive, Richmond, $369,900
• The Estate of James Albert Davis (a/k/a James A. Davis) to Jeffrey L. Evans and Natalie Dunn, tract C on minor subdivision plat for James Davis Property at the intersection of Cedar Hill Drive and Old Wilderness Trail, Richmond, $300,000
• Rob-Hill Properties, Inc. to Roberto Garza Lazo, lot 126 Hidden Hills Subdivision, Richmond, $215,000
Michael McCoy and Silke McCoy to Chad Benjamin Blevins and Nancy Carson Blevins, 767 Old U.S. Highway 25, Berea, $409,500
