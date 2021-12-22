Property Transfers: December 2 - 3, 2021

Dec. 2
• Stacey Bragg to Marsha Lee Lynch and William Lynch, lot 1 Lower South Pointe Subdivision, Phase I (381 Southern Aster Trail), $220,000
• Ryan J. Evans and Shannon M. Evans to Spyglass Construction, LLC, lot 95 Beginnings @ Fourmile Subdivision, (9013 Beginnings Way), $194,000
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to Orchard Hills Homeowners Association, lots 13, 32, 21, and 138 Orchard Hills Subdivision, for and in consideration of an agreement between parties
• Alice Clay Rhodus to Tamra Wills Clay, lot 22 Clarksville Subdivision (1106 Park Lane), for and in consideration of an agreement between parties
• Roy A. Garey and Rachel A. Garey to Karl Alan Poindexter, tracts 1 and 2 plat 17/86, $220,000
• Robert M. Johnsen and Shannyn M. Johnsen to Claude W. Conner and Sandra T. Conner, tract 1 plat 28/354, $130,000
• Short Carpentry and Construction, Inc. to Ramie A. Romero and Delores Lopez Juarez, lot 87 Orchard Hills Subdivision Phase 3, (321 Memory Lane), $246,000
• Michael T. Conway and Candy L. Conway to Daniel A. Russell and Michael Rentschler, lot 39 Shiloh Cove Subdivision (4040 North Creek Court), $365,000
• Brooks Stumbo and Julie Stumbo, to TMH Construction, LLC, lot 1 St. Andrews of Boone Trace, $50,000
• Ralph L. Kincaid to Connie Rae Kincaid, lot 4 (including 2 parcels) Old Town Estates Subdivision (133 Adams Place), for and in consideration of a Property Settlement Agreement as a part of a Decree dissolving the marriage of the parties entered in Civil Action No. CI-50199 Madison County Circuit Court
• Tommy Cope Properties, LLC to Whitney R. Roberts and Landon H. Roberts, lot 35 Kensington Place (413 Drayton Place), $332,000
• Nicole Dale Matney, Administratix of the Estate of Brenda Sue Gabbard (a/k/a Brenda Gabbard), to Rebekah L. Mattingly, lots 60 B and 61 Deacon Hills Subdivision (113 Frankie Drive), $215,000
• Soth Builders, LLC to Richard O Martin, tract Madison County (410 Elm Street), $151,000
• Sapphire Rentals, LLC to Kimberlee Privett and Fred Penfield, lot 18 and the west half of lot 27 Irvine Road Subdivision (2727 Robbinsville Loop), $117,000
• Penny Faye Gumm Baker to Brandon Clifford Baker, lot 2A Plat 29/351 (4951 Battlefield Memorial Highway), for and in consideration for her love and affection from mother to son
Dec. 3
• Jeraldine B. Ross to Jessica Houk and Gaylene Napier, lot 90 Walnut Grove Subdivision (1069 Walnut Grove), $420,000
• Billy Ray Hood, Jr. and Melissa Rae Hood (a/k/a Melissa Rea Hood) to JaMichael Perryman and Chante A. Perryman, lot 58 Meadows Subdivision (104 Summer Glenn Court), $475,000
• Joyce Green to Lisa M. Platske and James E. Platske, tract 2 P 23/110, $745,000
• William McCullouch Barnard and Kristen Brewer Barnard to Charles M. DeWitt and Samantha B. DeWitt, lot 135 Fieldstone Subdivision (806 Rock Way a/k/a 716 716 Sage Court), $229,000
• Magnolia Development, LLC to Byer Builders, LLC, lot 98 Magnolia Point Subdivision 9 987 Shaker Drive), $44,000
• Kacey L. Cox and Darcey Cox to Michael Patrick Burke and Farrah Burke, lot 13 Creekside Village Subdivision (285 Village Drive), $187,000
• KJC Properties, LLC to Raymond D. Brown and Ruby M. Brown, lot 19 Stoney Creek Subdivision, Phase 2 (457 Middle Creek Way), $214,900
• Connie R. Duncan, Executrix of the Estate of William C. King to Kathryn R. Lowery, lot 11 McWhorter Subdivision (109 McWhorter Drive), $174,500
Margaret J. Malzone and Johnathan M. Malzone to Mollie Nina Cottrell and Michael Cottrell, lot 6 which adjoins lot 5 Wandaland Subdivision (127 Liemaur Drive), $175,000
