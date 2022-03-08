Property Transfers: February 17 - 18, 2022

Feb. 17
• Dorthea Parsons and William J. Parsons to Wesley Williams and Dorothy S, Williams, Tract 1 Plat 12/127, $81,333
• George Wayne Allen and Mary belle Allen to Constance P. Manley (a/k/a Connie P. Manley), lots 12 – 14 Bluebird Subdivision, $147,900
• Phyllis Lainhart to Evelyn Frances Rader, George Sloan, and Tabatha Merida, 180 Waco Loop, for no monetary consideration but rather as a gift from a parent to her child and grandchildren
• Larry M. Vanwinkle to Larry Vanwinkle and Tammy Vanwinkle, tract Scaffold Cane Road, the grantor for monetary consideration but rather as a gift from a parent to his child
• ICF Properties, LLC to Alece N. Shumpert, 1092 Merrick Drive, $210,500
• Christian Knecht and Holly Knecht to Joshua Salyer and Kerri Salyer, 217 Whir-A-Way Lane, $142,000
Feb.18
• 2141 Fayette Drive, LLC to Adam J. Williams and Stacy A, Williams, Trustees of the Adam J. and Stacy A. Williams Trust dated January 25, 2007, 2141 Fayette Drive, $175,000
• Melanie Link-Perez and Angela Link-Perez to Joel Sebastian Coronado, 113 Eastern Hills Drive, $249,900
• Eric Roberts and Jessica Roberts to Eric Roberts and Rebecca Ann Caudill, a certain tract of land located in Dreyfus, for and in consideration of the compliance with the terms and provisions of the Separation and Property Settlement Agreement, entered into by the parties in Madison Circuit Court Family Court Division IV, Civil Action File 07-
CI-870
• Dale Combs and Sara Kathy Combs to Wendell E. Combs and Diana V. Combs, 715 Sharon Court, $130,000
• The Estate of Dana Kerns by and through Amy Graham Administratix to David Estes and Diana Estes, 292 Waco Heights Drive, $335,000
• Arbor Woods, LLC to Houghton Homes, LLC, lot 1 Arbor Woods Subdivision, $40,000
• Arbor Woods, LLC to Houghton Homes, LLC, lot 2 Arbor Woods Subdivision, $40,000
• Arbor Woods, LLC to Houghton Homes, LLC, lot 3 Arbor Woods Subdivision, $40,000
• Arbor Woods, LLC to Houghton Homes, LLC, lot 4 Arbor Woods Subdivision, $40,000
• Arbor Woods, LLC to Houghton Homes, LLC, lot 5 Arbor Woods Subdivision, $40,000
• Mark Stephen Buras and Deborah Buras to Hayden M. Westfall, 1024 Hidden Creek Drive, $219,000
• Smokin Joe’s Sports Bar and Grill, Inc. and Wills Chill and Grill, LLC. To Joseph Napier, lots 29 and 27 Richmond Investments Company’s Addition to the City of Richmond (fronting 50 feet on East Main Street), for and in consideration of the contract of sale of real property between Smokin Joe’s Sports bar and Grill, Inc., and Wills Chill and Grill, LLC
• Dakota L. Kelly and Rebekah J. Kelly to Amanda Anderson, 110 Rejeanna Drive, $275,000
• Short Carpentry and Construction, Inc to Coty Woods and Diana Elizabeth Woods, 329 Memory Lane, $234,900
• Michael Travis Bowles and Brandi Lynn Bowles to Avid Hensley, 872 Tate’s Creek Road, $489,000
• Daniel O’Neal Howard to Samuel Haven French and Casie Lyn French, 524 North Street, $150,000
• Houghton Homes, LLC to Benjamin M. Gillis, 2039 Hidden Falls Trail, $359,900
