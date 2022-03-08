Property Transfers: February 22 - 23, 2022

Feb. 22
• Earl L. Jackson and Glenda M. Jackson to James Todd Wilson and Heather N. Wilson, tract Madison County, $25,000
• Hassan Chebaro and Patricia Chebaro to Stephen D. Allen and Esther Ann Allen, tract Highway 52 near Hagan’s Mill Road, $380,000
• Phyllis Robinson to Lester G. Stewart, Parcel A Plat 30/67, $40,000
• John L Muccio and Stephanie N. Muccio to Charles Dylan Wise 673 Jefferson Street, $120,000
• Joshua S. Whitacre and Paige M. Whitacre to Shawn Crofutt and Amanda Crofutt, 1966 Jacks Creek Road, $349,000
• Gregory L. Reed and Rebecca Reed to Ryan C. Miller and Hollynn D. Miller, Tract 6 of the Darrell and Brenda Rogers Farm, $100,000
• Yuvonda R. Rose to Jeremy W. Anderson and Ellen E. Anderson, tracts Madison County, $265,000
• Renovation Group, LLC to Joshua Warren and Makayla Warren 627 Fourwinds Drive, $379,900
• Windsor Creek Properties, LLC by Jacob Curry and Jayme Curry, members to Rita Darlene Worley and James A. Worley, lot 125 Grey Oaks Subdivision, $296,000
• Samuel D. Fritz (a/k/a Delbert Fritz), et ux, Laura Thomas Fritz to Timothy Deitrich, 695 Crooksville Road, $535000
• Joshua Mills to All Around Flooring, Inc, 211 Waco Loop, for and in consideration of a capital contribution to Grantee
• Amy Graham, Administratix of the Estate fo dana Kerns to Hayley Cheyenne Hunt, 292 Waco Heights Drive, $35,000
• Ernie Taylor, Executor of the Estate of Irene Moore Taylor to Amanda Nicole Taylor and Rebecca Suzanne Thompson, tract of land situated on the Kirksville and Kentucky River Turnpike, $104,194.09
Feb. 23
• Victory Lane Development Inc. to Joseph D. Brewer and Sabrina Nichole Brewer, 212 Tahoe Way, $379,900
• TMW Construction Company, LLC to Kurt Zeyen and Vicki Zeyen, 555 Southern Cross Drive, $315,000
• Austin Cunliffe to Michael Kleefish, 120 Lowery Heights, $137,500
• Jason Dwane Tevis, Jonathan Tevis, and Melissa Tevis to Scott Keith Schlosser and Taylora Schlosser, tract 4 Plat 68, $285,500
• Jeffery Flynn and Tamara Flynn to Glenn Croslin and Donna Croslin, lot 61 Argyll Subdivision, $255,000
• Hester C Madden to Gilbert Harold Miller and Mollie Marsh Miller, tract Bethlehem Road, $17,000
• Magnolia Development, LLC o UA Construction, LLC, lot 98 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision, $48,000
• Kara L. Santiago to Kasey L. Newell and Andrew Newell, lot 15 Bryant’s Crossing Subdivision, $206,000
• Anglin Building and Design, LLC to Lisa Kay Corn and Jack Alvin Corn, lot 25 Ashwood Country Estates Subdivision, $406,197
• Tony Haste (a/k/a Tony Allen Haste, vanessa Hate (f/k/a Vanessa Sears, a/k/a Vanessa Lynn Lominic Sears) to Samantha Caitlyn Fruth and Brandon Roger Fruth, 319 Wisteria Court, $274,900
• Harold Cain, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Elva D. Ingram to Polly A Rose and David Rose, 116 Cedar Drive, $236,000
